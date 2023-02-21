Patriots will have lots of options to fortify their offensive line

Tackle Isaiah Wynn, drafted in the first round in 2018, is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Based on how Wynn’s tenure in New England ended — with disgruntlement and underachievement — a return does not seem likely.

The Patriots will have at least one opening on their offensive line.

Because Wynn did not play during the final seven weeks of last season, the Patriots have experience filling his spot. But they will want to find a more permanent solution.

The team already locked up one option, re-signing 30-year-old Conor McDermott. After the Patriots signed him off the Jets practice squad last November, McDermott earned an important role down the stretch. He could continue to start next season, but the Patriots should upgrade.

The free agent market for offensive tackle runs the gamut.

Let’s take a look at some options:

If the Patriots want a new long-term solution …

While selecting a tackle with an early draft pick is the most cost-effective method, there are also a few experienced options available.

Mike McGlinchey is the leading candidate. The 28-year-old McGlinchey, drafted ninth overall in 2018, started all 17 games for the 49ers last season. In five years in San Francisco, McGlinchey finished three without missing a game. A knee injury sidelined him for four games in 2019, while a torn quadriceps ended his 2021 season in Week 9.

With McGlinchey listed at 6 feet 8 inches and 310 pounds, and current left tackle Trent Brown also at 6-8, the ends of New England’s line would boast formidable size.

Initial projections have McGlinchey earning up to $15 million annually over four years.

If McGlinchey’s market is too competitive, the Patriots could turn to Kaleb McGary, a durable 6-6 starter who has missed just three starts over four seasons in Atlanta. McGary, drafted 31st overall in 2019, would still command a multiyear commitment and strong payday, with initial projections up to $12.5 million annually over four seasons.

The Patriots are one of eight teams with more than $30 million in salary-cap room, so they have money to spend.

A cheaper possibility is Andre Dillard, who was drafted 22nd overall in 2019 but ended up starting just nine games over four seasons in Philadelphia. Dillard missed the entire 2020 season with a torn biceps and started 2022 on injured reserve with a broken forearm. Injuries weren’t the only factor affecting Dillard’s playing time, however, as Jordan Mailata beat him out for the starting job.

If the Patriots want someone they already know …

Coach Bill Belichick seems to be fond of familiar personnel, so the Patriots could stick with players they know. Yodny Cajuste, their third-round pick in 2019, is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He played in a career-high 10 games last season, starting three.

Cameron Fleming, New England’s fourth-round pick in 2014, also is available. After spending his first four seasons as a backup with the Patriots, Fleming played two seasons for Dallas and one for the Giants before landing in Denver. Last season, he earned a starting role for just the second time in his career.

Kelvin Beachum does not have any ties to the Patriots organization, but he did play college football at SMU for Adrian Klemm, one of the new additions to New England’s coaching staff. Beachum has played for four teams over his 11-year career, most recently starting all 17 games for Arizona last season.

With Fleming turning 31 in September and Beachum turning 35 in June, these players could be used as one-year stopgaps but are not long-term solutions. Even if the Patriots find their starter, these two would hold value as additional blockers or depth pieces.

If the Patriots want a Super Bowl LVII champion …

Both of Kansas City’s tackles, Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, are set to become unrestricted free agents. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said general manager Brett Veach will “surely make a strong attempt” to keep both, so prying one away may be a tough task.

Wylie is far more obtainable than Brown, who may not hit the open market and would command a hefty contract. Brown turned down a six-year, $139 million extension before the 2022 season, and played last year on the franchise tag — a one-year deal worth $16.7 million. Kansas City could tag him once again during the 14-day window that opens Tuesday.

Any team interested in signing the 26-year-old Brown would have to offer a long-term contract with an annual value north of $23 million, which would make him the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.

Wylie, on the other hand, would be more affordable. After going undrafted in 2017, Wylie spent his rookie season on various practice squads. He signed with the Chiefs for the 2018 season and eventually earned a starting role, playing both guard and tackle over the next five years.

Initial projections have Wylie earning $5 million-$8 million annually over three seasons.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.