Rose Memmolo does the trick to rally No. 8 Andover girls’ hockey to convincing Hingham Showcase win over No. 3 Archbishop Williams

“We were all pretty nervous about this game,” Memmolo admitted afterwards. “It’ll definitely help us enter [the postseason] with more confidence than we had before.”

Not on Rose Memmolo’s watch. The junior forward recorded a hat trick for the eighth-ranked Golden Warriors in a come-from-behind 6-2 win over No. 3 Archbishop Williams at Pilgrim Arena, setting up a showdown with No. 2 Duxbury in the Hingham Showcase final on Thursday.

HINGHAM — Trailing by two goals off a bad turnover to begin the second period, things could’ve quickly deteriorated for the Andover girls’ hockey team on Tuesday.

Memmolo scored a game-tying goal 3:26 into the second period — just 13 seconds after teammate Scarlett Glass put Andover (14-2-2) on the board — and then put her team ahead for good with another strike at 7:45 of the period.

Advertisement

Eliza O’Sullivan made it 4-2 in favor of the Golden Warriors just 1:54 into the third period before Memmolo provided the dagger at 12:43. Grace Johnson had an empty-netter in the final minute as well.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We play a lot of Division 1 teams, so to come down and play a lot of Division 2 teams, we wanted to make a statement that we’re here and ready to play,” Andover coach Meagan Keefe said. “That’s what we did today.”

The Bishops (15-3-1) had taken an initial 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Grace Mottau 14 minutes into the first period. Caroline Batchhelder expanded the lead, 2-0, on a strike just 38 seconds into the second period.

Archbishop Williams, which entered the afternoon as the top-ranked team in the MIAA Division 2 power rankings, was unable to muster any more goals against Andover (No. 3 in the D2 power rankings) and goaltender Allie Batchelder, who made 26 saves.

“She’s been making the big saves, which is all we can ask for out of her,” Keefe said of Batchelder. “We trust her and we know she’s going to do a great job for us.”