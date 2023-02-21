fb-pixel Skip to main content
Women: St. John’s 69, UConn 64

St. John’s beats UConn for first time in 11 years in women’s college basketball

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated February 21, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Coach Geno Auriemma and UConn were looking to secure a share of a 29th regular-season conference title.Jessica Hill/Associated Press

HARTFORD — Danielle Patterson and Kadaja Bailey each scored 20 points and St. John’s beat No. 4 UConn, 69-64, Tuesday night.

Jayla Everett added 17 points for St. John’s (20-7, 11-7 Big East), which added a huge win to its NCAA Tournament résumé, beating UConn for the first time in 11 years.

Lou Lopez Senechal scored 18 points and Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Edwards each had 14 for UConn (24-5, 16-2), which was looking to secure a share of its 29th regular-season conference title.

St. John’s led for more than 28 minutes and by as much as 9 points in the first half.

UConn had a chance to tie it late, but Caroline Ducharme missed her short jumper badly and Jayla Everett hit a baseline jumper to extend the lead to four points.

UConn was then forced to foul and Bailey hit four key free throws down the stretch to secure the win.


