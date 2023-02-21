St. John’s beats UConn for first time in 11 years in women’s college basketball

HARTFORD — Danielle Patterson and Kadaja Bailey each scored 20 points and St. John’s beat No. 4 UConn, 69-64, Tuesday night.

Jayla Everett added 17 points for St. John’s (20-7, 11-7 Big East), which added a huge win to its NCAA Tournament résumé, beating UConn for the first time in 11 years.

Lou Lopez Senechal scored 18 points and Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Edwards each had 14 for UConn (24-5, 16-2), which was looking to secure a share of its 29th regular-season conference title.