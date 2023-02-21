Biden and Putin offer radically different portraits of the war in Ukraine

In a split-screen moment, the two speeches, only hours apart and just three days before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, gave radically different accounts of how a war that has already created hundreds of thousands of casualties is reshaping Europe.

WARSAW, Poland — Just hours after Vladimir Putin blamed the West for starting the war in Ukraine and said he was suspending the one remaining nuclear arms treaty with the United States, President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused the Russian leader of committing atrocities on a vast scale, and called on the world to stand up to him and other “tyrants.”

Biden, speaking at the royal castle in Warsaw on a cold, drizzly day, seemed energized by his surprise trip into Kyiv the day before, repeatedly noting that a capital Putin thought would fall in days remained free, and that its resolve to face down a far larger power was greater than ever.

“Kyiv stands!” Biden declared, as a crowd of several thousand, many waving American flags, stood bathed in lights aimed at the centuries-old castle. Time and time again, he referred to Putin’s many failures over the past year, both military and diplomatic, and made the case that 2022 had been the year that democracies rallied against a common adversary. “Autocrats only understand one word: No, no, no. No, you will not take my country,” Biden said.

The president thanked Poland for taking in 1.5 million refugees from the war in Ukraine and for becoming the primary transfer point for a flood of arms that have been critical for Ukraine’s military forces. But his rallying cry to the Polish people omitted discussion of the White House’s current worries.

Biden made no reference to Putin’s announcement, before a gathering of governors and lawmakers in Moscow earlier in the day, that he would not allow inspectors from the United States back into Russia to assure Moscow’s compliance with New START. Nor did he talk about Putin’s episodic threats to employ nuclear weapons, usually uttered when Russian forces were losing ground.

There was no new policy evident in the speech, although Biden promised new sanctions on Russia by the end of the week.. He did not call Putin a war criminal, as he did from this city in March of last year.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.