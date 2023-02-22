ART to present musical adaptation of ‘The Great Gatsby’ in 2024

Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater announced Wednesday that in 2024 it will stage the world premiere of “Gatsby,” a new, Broadway-bound musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.’’
Directed by Rachel Chavkin and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, “Gatsby” will feature music by Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine and Thomas Bartlett, also known as Doveman. The lyrics will be by Welch, with a book by Martyna Majok, whose “Cost of Living’' won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2018.
No details on casting were announced.
“Gatsby” will not be the ART’s first go at Fitzgerald’s novel. In 2010, the company presented Elevator Repair Service’s riveting six-hour production of “Gatz,” where every single word of the novel was either recited or performed onstage.
Chavkin, who won a Tony Award for “Hadestown,” is no stranger to the ART, having directed “Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812″ there before it went to Broadway.
Tayeh choreographed “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” which premiered at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in 2018 before transferring to New York, and “Sing Street,” presented by the Huntington Theatre Company last fall.
