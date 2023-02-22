ART to present musical adaptation of ‘The Great Gatsby’ in 2024

Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater announced Wednesday that in 2024 it will stage the world premiere of “Gatsby,” a new, Broadway-bound musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.’’

Directed by Rachel Chavkin and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, “Gatsby” will feature music by Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine and Thomas Bartlett, also known as Doveman. The lyrics will be by Welch, with a book by Martyna Majok, whose “Cost of Living’' won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2018.

No details on casting were announced.