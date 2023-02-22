The first-ever ‘Jeopardy!’ High School Reunion is packed with New Englanders

Shriya Yarlagadda got the news in her friend’s Harvard dorm room.

The gang was going back to “Jeopardy!”

“When we first got the e-mails that we were coming back, there was a big freakout in the group chat. Like, ‘We’re gonna see each other again!’,” said Bolsen. “They advertise it as a high school reunion and, honestly, that’s what it is.”

Bolsen, Nekritz, Yarlagadda and 24 other competitors were teens when they appeared in the 2018-19 season on “Jeopardy!” Teen Tournaments. Since then, they’ve become online BFFs.

They hung out in Los Angeles again last month to tape the first-ever “Jeopardy!” High School Reunion Tournament, running through March 9. The winner will score a cool $100,000 and a spot in the show’s Tournament of Champions.

Seven in the tournament have local ties. We’ll see the New Englanders first compete on Thursday: Yarlagadda, now a sophomore at Harvard, and Bolsen, a freshman at Brown University in Providence, will face Watertown native Teagan O’Sullivan, a freshman at American University in Washington, D.C.

Up next: Claire Sattler, a senior at Yale in New Haven, plays Feb. 27. Yale junior Lucas Miner plays Feb. 28. Nekritz, a Stamford, Conn., native and Brandeis University senior, plays March 2 against Bedford, N.H., native Caleb Richmond, a Georgetown sophomore.

The contestants never expected to return to the “Jeopardy!” set. “We were told after those tournaments: Once you’ve appeared on one version of the show, you can’t come back,” said Yarlagadda. “Then out of nowhere, we get this e-mail in October.”

Four years ago, Bolsen was a 14-year-old high school freshman in Georgia. Today, he’s an international and public affairs and economics double major at Brown.

“I thought, ‘Oh, gosh, I’m so unprepared.’ Four years is a long time to not study that type of knowledge,” said the member of Brown’s club swim team and quiz bowl team.

He said he loaded up old prep materials to study along with his coursework. Over winter break, he crammed with The J! Archive — a fan-made website loaded with nearly half a million past “Jeopardy!” clues — “Jeopardy!” episodes, and protobowl.com, “a big resource for quiz bowl people.”

On Feb. 23, he’ll face two pals: Yarlagadda and O’Sullivan.

“I’m pretty good friends with both, so it’s crazy to be matched up against them. When I heard I was like, argh!,” he said with a laugh.

Shriya Yarlagadda, now a sophomore at Harvard, will face off against two other New England contestants on Thursday. Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television

Yarlagadda was a 15-year-old high school sophomore in Michigan when she filmed her first episode. “I got to meet some of my still-to-this-day closest friends.”

She flew to LA from Logan Airport for the reunion tournament with one of them: Nekritz, who was a West Hill High School senior in Stamford for the 2019 tournament and now lives in Waltham as a Brandeis senior majoring in neuroscience.

The first time this batch of contestants stood at the podium was a different era — the late Alex Trebek was still host.

“We actually found out about his cancer diagnosis a couple months after we filmed,” said Yarlagadda. “It was a blessing to be able to meet him.”

Yarlagadda, now a 19-year-old Harvard sophomore with a concentration in government on the data science track, said It was her “Jeopardy!” pals who inspired her to apply to the school.

“My ‘Jeopardy!’ friends were a huge inspiration. I saw them getting into these really amazing schools. I was like, ‘Wow, I can do that, too. That’s an attainable thing.’”

There were two teen tournaments in season 35, Yarlagadda said — one aired in 2018, one aired in 2019. She was in the ‘19 tournament. “I’ve become online friends with people in the first tournament, so it was so fun to meet these people who, for the most part, I only knew through FaceTime.”

Brown freshman Justin Bolsen also competes Thursday. Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television

“I can’t tell you the number of hugs that were given,” Yarlagadda said. “So many of us hadn’t seen each other in ages. Some of us hadn’t ever met in person. It was so cool to be like: ‘Oh, you’re the person I text in our group chat. You’re so much taller than I expected.’ It’s incredible that we originally hung out for about two days and we’ve become lifelong friends.”

So will there be another reunion for this clue crew?

“In the group chat, all of us want another reunion,” said Bolsen. “Maybe they’ll do reunions every four years.”