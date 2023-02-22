Napoleon Bonaparte projects upcoming from Ridley Scott, Steven Spielberg

Have you been feeling as though Napoleon Bonaparte is underrepresented in pop culture? If so, this is your moment. The French military and political leader is getting two new high-profile portraits, one a movie for Apple TV+ from Ridley Scott starring Joaquin Phoenix, the other a seven-part HBO series from Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick.

Yup, Kubrick, who died in 1999. The late filmmaker wanted to follow up “2001: A Space Odyssey” with a Napoleon biopic, but he failed to get studio support for the expensive project, especially after the film “Waterloo” tanked. Now. Spielberg is planning to use Kubrick’s script as the basis for the limited series. Previously, Spielberg finished up another one of Kubrick’s projects, the 2001 film “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.”