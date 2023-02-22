fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Napoleon Bonaparte projects upcoming from Ridley Scott, Steven Spielberg

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated February 22, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Ridley Scott (pictured in 2021) is readying a Napoleon Bonaparte movie for Apple TV+ starring Joaquin Phoenix.Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/file

Have you been feeling as though Napoleon Bonaparte is underrepresented in pop culture? If so, this is your moment. The French military and political leader is getting two new high-profile portraits, one a movie for Apple TV+ from Ridley Scott starring Joaquin Phoenix, the other a seven-part HBO series from Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick.

Yup, Kubrick, who died in 1999. The late filmmaker wanted to follow up “2001: A Space Odyssey” with a Napoleon biopic, but he failed to get studio support for the expensive project, especially after the film “Waterloo” tanked. Now. Spielberg is planning to use Kubrick’s script as the basis for the limited series. Previously, Spielberg finished up another one of Kubrick’s projects, the 2001 film “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.”

In the meantime, the Spielberg-produced “Masters of the Air” is due sometime this year on Apple TV+. Like “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” before it, “Masters” will be set in World War II. The cast features a few up-and-comers, notably Ncuti Gatwa (the next Doctor Who) and Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan, both currently Oscar nominees.

Steven Spielberg (pictured on Tuesday in Berlin) is planning to use a script from Stanley Kubrick as the basis for a seven-part HBO series.Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

