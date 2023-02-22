When Take 6 comes to town, fans of vocal harmonies and an arts academy will all benefit

“When we were asked to sing ‘Homeless,’ we wanted to retain a lot of the original Ladysmith Black Mambazo arrangement, which was amazing, but we also wanted to put a Take 6 stamp on it and extend the chords a little bit,” explains founding member Claude McKnight. “We also consulted our South African friends to make sure we got the dialect correct.”

Last year’s televised Grammy salute to Paul Simon featured the expected roster of star vocalists. But when it came time for those famous harmonies on “Loves Me Like a Rock” and “Homeless,” the producers brought out Take 6 . It was a reminder of how the group has put creative harmony singing in the spotlight since it was founded as an a cappella gospel group in 1980.

Take 6 also was right at home singing with Billy Porter on “Loves Me Like a Rock”; Simon’s recording had originally featured the Dixie Hummingbirds. “When you start out with something that’s really cool, you just want to add your flavor, so people hear it and know it’s you,” says McKnight.

That unique Take 6 flavor has allowed the group to occupy its own space between jazz, gospel, pop, and R&B for decades. Along the way, the group has picked up 10 Grammys, performed with symphonies and jazz orchestras, and become an enduring live attraction. Take 6′s first Boston appearance in several years comes Sunday night at the Berklee Performance Center when they will perform a full set as part of a benefit for the Hamilton-Garrett Music and Arts Academy, a Roxbury youth arts education program. The event will also feature performances by Patrice Rushen, who is receiving the Academy’s Make Them Hear You Award, and Hamilton-Garrett’s youth choir and drumline.

“Take 6 felt like a great fit due to their contributions to Black music, and their being at the forefront of bringing the music which is rooted in Negro spirituals and jazz to a larger audience,” says Hamilton-Garrett executive director Gerami Groover-Flores.

Groover-Flores was herself a Hamilton-Garrett student when the program was founded in 2001. Today she’s an associate professor at Berklee College of Music. Meanwhile, Hamilton-Garrett has grown from serving four students to 34 and offers Boston-area youth a pipeline to both Boston Arts Academy and Berklee. “We believe our students can be successful musicians studying many aspects of music from the African-American tradition like jazz, gospel, and blues, as well as by looking at the music of the African diaspora,” says Groover-Flores.

The program’s namesakes, singers and educators Ruth Hamilton and Elta Garrett, spent decades preserving spirituals. It’s a tradition that Take Six has long helped to spread even as its setlists have expanded well beyond religious music. While Take 6′s next album will be a collection of jazz standards, McKnight says, “We are primarily a gospel group and a spirituality-based group. We make sure that all of our songs — whether they are gospel or secular — speak to something that is higher than ourselves, and make sure all the songs, whether they’re gospel or secular, speak to something that is higher than ourselves. We want our listeners to feel uplifted.”

McKnight has created a series of instructional YouTube videos as well as a full educational course for aspiring singers. He emphasizes the difference between simply having impressive vocal chops and being a true song stylist. “You have to study the masters who came before you to get an idea of what sacrificing yourself for the lyric and for the song is all about. It’s bringing an emotional intelligence, as opposed to just those notes and riffs that the audience wants to hear.”

Part of Take 6′s ability to function as song stylists comes from the group’s remarkably consistent lineup, which hasn’t changed since baritone Khristian Dentley joined in 2011. McKnight is quick to credit cofounder and primary arranger Mark Kibble. “Because we do all our own arranging, it’s really important to not put too many things into the song. We’re always trying to impress each other and the listener, but, getting back to ‘Homeless,’ Mark knew just the right amount to sprinkle in.”

“Besides Mark’s arrangements, our sound comes from the actual vocalists who are in the group,” continues McKnight. “Just as any time you hear the Beach Boys you know it is them, with us you have the high voice on the top, the low voice on the bottom, and if someone else sang those arrangements it wouldn’t sound like Take 6 because we have our unique voices.”

The presence of vocal harmony groups on the charts may ebb and flow, but McKnight is certain that there will always be new artists finding ways to create music with the human voice. “Jacob Collier grew up listening to Take 6. He’s taking harmony to a whole other level. Charlie Puth may be a solo artist but he’s really adept at harmonies. Pentatonix are a great group who are very different from us, but they know who they are and what kind of statement they want to make.”

MAKE THEM HEAR YOU 2023

With Take 6, Patrice Rushen, and the Hamilton-Garrett Youth Choir and Drumline. Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave. $32.50-$250. www.hamiltongarrett.org