Boston names Corean Reynolds as city’s first director of nightlife economy

Corean Reynolds will step in on March 6 as the director of nightlife economy, a new cabinet position under Mayor Michelle Wu tasked with sprucing up the late-night scene.

The city of Boston finally has someone on the hook for life after dark.

In a Wednesday press conference, Reynolds said her priorities lie in increasing the amount of nighttime options across all 23 neighborhoods of the city, improving after-hours transportation, and boosting public safety for those who venture through Boston at night — both for leisure and for work.

“I want Boston and its nightlife economy to have a sense of belonging. I want people to feel as if there’s space for them ... and by them,“ she added. “I hope that I can be that connector, that convener, that liaison in between this administration, the community, and the businesses.”

Segun Idowu, the city’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, said Reynolds’s work will extend beyond bars. She will also be charged with involving families and older residents in street life after the sun sets and advancing Wu’s vision for a 24-hour neighborhood downtown.

Enter Email Sign Up

“Her goal will be to focus on the macro-level on how we create long-term solutions to have vibrant and sustainable nightlife here in the city, and how we’re redefining nightlife to be more than clubs,” he said.

Idowu added that the job will likely be expanded to include a team that oversees nightlife in Boston.

Reynolds most recently spent seven years at The Boston Foundation, most notably as its director for economic inclusion. She was the youngest person at the community organization to hold a director title, according to her LinkedIn profile. During her tenure, Reynolds worked to narrow the racial wealth gap by investing over $13 million dollars in grants to nonprofit organizations and prioritizing lending to Black and Latino-owned businesses.

She originally hails from South Side of Chicago and attended Michigan State University to study urban planning.

An Afro-Latina with family roots in Puerto Rico, Reynolds was recognized on El Mundo Boston’s Latino 30 under 30 list in 2022.

The creation of the cabinet-level position could infuse energy into Boston’s nightlife scene, which has long suffered from its buttoned-up reputation, especially among young people. Happy-hour drink specials were banned forty years ago. The T closes before last call. And the majority of bars and nightclubs are still cloistered downtown, though business owners have made strides opening more watering holes in the farther-flung neighborhoods — see Park 54 in Hyde Park and Next Door Speakeasy in East Boston.

For years, liquor licenses have also been a sore spot for nighttime businesses and restaurants. The precious commodity sells for over $400,000 apiece, and most licenses can be found in whiter and more affluent neighborhoods at present. A 2022 report found that just 2 percent of on-premise liquor license holders identify as Black in a city where Black residents make up 24 percent of the population.

Some city councilors began pushing Beacon Hill last year to allow them to distribute hundreds more licenses, specifically in neighborhoods of color, to level the playing field.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.