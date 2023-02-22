Charles River subpoenaed over monkey imports

Charles River Laboratories’ stock plummeted Wednesday after saying it received a subpoena from the Department of Justice regarding an investigation into the Cambodian supply chain it uses to import monkeys for medical research. Shares dropped by as much as 14 percent, the most since March 2020, before closing down 10 percent. Concerns around primate supply have intensified since Inotiv Inc. disclosed last year that the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida had criminally charged employees of its principal supplier. The subpoena, which Charles River said it received last week, specifically relates to shipments received by the company from its Cambodian supplier. The Wilmington company said it has voluntarily suspended planned future shipments. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Applications to buy a home at lowest in nearly 30 years

A gauge of US home-purchase applications tumbled last week to the lowest level since 1995 as the highest mortgage rates in three months hammered a housing market struggling to stabilize. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s index of mortgage applications to buy a home slumped more than 18 percent — the biggest drop since 2015 — to 147.1 in the week ending Feb. 17, data out Wednesday showed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

NPR to lay off 10 percent of staff

NPR will lay off 10 percent of its staff to make up for a $30 million gap in its budget, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday. In an e-mail to the staff, John Lansing, the news organization’s chief executive, said the public radio network’s financial outlook “has darkened considerably over recent weeks.” “At a time when we are doing some of our most ambitious and essential work, the global economy remains uncertain,” Mr. Lansing wrote in the e-mail, which was obtained by The New York Times. “As a result, the ad industry has weakened and we are grappling with a sharp decline in our revenues from corporate sponsors.” Mr. Lansing said the budget shortfall this year, once estimated to be $20 million, had grown to at least $30 million. He said NPR, a nonprofit with a workforce of about 1,100 people, had already cut $14 million in expenses through eliminating open positions, restricting nonessential travel, and suspending internship programs. But those moves, he said, are no longer enough to prevent job cuts. — NEW YORK TIMES

FINANCE

BlackRock continues to manage public pension money in Texas, despite governor’s claims

BlackRock manages more than $4 billion in funds for the biggest public pension in Texas, undercutting claims by Republican Governor Greg Abbott that the state has cut ties with the world’s largest asset manager because of its advocacy of sustainable investing. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas sold all its shares in BlackRock by the end of 2022 to comply with a state law that prohibits government entities from directly investing in finance firms that are deemed to “boycott” the fossil fuel industry. However, the TRS still uses BlackRock to manage about $4 billion of its assets — or about 2.2 percent of the $179.7 billion total — according to documents obtained by Bloomberg News under public records laws. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Stellantis’ earnings up on push into EVs

Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday reported its earnings grew in 2022 from a year earlier and said its push into electric vehicles led to a jump in sales even as it faces growing competition from an industrywide shift to more climate-friendly offerings. Stellantis, formed in 2021 from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s Peugeot, said net revenue of 179.6 billion euros ($191 billion) was up 18 percent from 2021, citing strong pricing and its mix of vehicles. It reported net profit of 16.8 billion euros, up 26 percent from 2021. Stellantis plans to convert all of its European sales and half of its US sales to battery-electric vehicles by 2030. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Women started more than twice as many UK companies in 2022 than in 2018

Female entrepreneurs founded more than 150,000 firms in the UK in 2022, double the level in 2018, as the government looks to make it easier for women-led companies to prosper. There were 151,603 incorporations in 2022 with 100 percent female directors, according to a progress report published Wednesday. That’s up from 145,271 in 2021 and 56,269 in 2018. A fifth of new incorporations last year were all-female led, an increase from 16 percent in 2018. The biggest leap in new female-led firms was among those established by 16-25-year-old founders, which rose by almost a quarter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Chase restricts staff talks with ChatGPT

JPMorgan Chase has curbed its staff’s use of the ChatGPT chatbot, according to a person familiar with the matter. The artificial intelligence software is currently restricted, the person said, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The move, which impacts employees across the firm, wasn’t triggered by any specific incident but reflects normal controls around third-party software. ChatGPT became an Internet phenomenon in recent months and spurred buzz about its future potential in everything from writing poems in the style of Shakespeare to creating stock portfolios. There’s even an exchange-traded fund planned around the concept. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COFFEE

Starbucks to add olive oil to coffee in Italy

Starbucks, the world’s biggest coffee-shop operator, has launched a range of olive oil-infused beverages in Italy to boost market share in a country where it’s struggled to gain a foothold. The chain will initially sell its new Oleato coffee line, which includes a drink featuring olive oil steamed with oat milk, in Italy only. It then plans to launch the coffees in the United States, Japan, the Middle East, and the UK later this year, the Seattle-based company said in a blog post. Olive oil, a key part of the Mediterranean diet, has been widely hailed for its health benefits. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Two big Japanese car companies boost pay

Two of Japan’s biggest automakers, Toyota and Honda, agreed to the biggest wage hikes in decades in an early sign of momentum in annual pay negotiations as the central bank looks for evidence of a wage-price cycle that could lead to policy change. Toyota agreed to give the largest wage hikes in two decades according to its union Wednesday. The world’s biggest carmaker said the agreement was reached at the first round of negotiations. It didn’t disclose a percentage increase. Later in the day, Honda said it will raise wages by 5 percent, including the biggest increase in base pay in about 30 years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PIZZA

Domino’s Australian stock tanks as customers reject pricier pizzas

Shares of Domino’s plummeted the most on record in Sydney, Australia, after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures. The stock tanked 24 percent on Wednesday after the Australia-based company said price hikes have hurt customer counts, especially in Europe and Asia. The Sydney-listed company is Domino’s largest franchisee outside of the United States, according to its website. It holds franchise rights to the pizza chain’s brand and network in countries such as Australia, France, Japan, Germany, and Taiwan. — BLOOMBERG NEWS