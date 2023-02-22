Moderna expands CRISPR gene editing research with ElevateBio partnership

The deal comes as Moderna strives to build on the success of its COVID-19 vaccine. The company’s first commercial product earned it more than $36 billion in the past two years, but sales are expected to drop sharply in 2023. Moderna already has a pipeline of dozens of experimental medicines for infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic conditions, all based on its messenger RNA technology — and it’s looking to grow.

Life Edit is the North Carolina subsidiary of ElevateBio, a cell and gene therapy manufacturing firm in Waltham. Moderna will fund preclinical research studies run by the two companies using Life Edit’s tools based on CRISPR technologies that allow scientists to make precise changes to the human genome.

Moderna is aiming to build a gene editing franchise powered by some of the same technologies used in its COVID-19 vaccines. The Cambridge biotech company announced Wednesday that it will partner with Life Edit Therapeutics to develop potentially permanent treatments for rare genetic diseases and other conditions.

The genetic molecule mRNA can encode instructions for any protein, including the complex molecular machines that are the basis of gene editing systems. After watching other local companies successfully use mRNA to get CRISPR into the livers of monkeys and people, Moderna executives decided they were ready to invest in the technology, too.

Advertisement

“It’s a natural space for us to move into,” Eric Huang, chief scientific officer of Moderna Genomics, said in an interview. The partnership will focus on using a CRISPR tool called base editing — which can change a single base, or letter, in the DNA code into another — to develop therapies that target genes in the liver, Huang said.

The two companies are not disclosing financial details of the partnership, but ElevateBio chief executive and cofounder David Hallal said that his firm would get an upfront cash payment, research funding, plus potential milestone payments and royalties. Moderna will be responsible for clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of any programs that arise from the Life Edit partnership. The details of the collaboration, including the specific diseases and number of targets, were not disclosed.

Advertisement

Life Edit is one of several small biotech companies focused on discovering natural enzymes that can be transformed into new gene editing tools for shutting down genes that cause disease, inserting new genes to treat disease, or making specific changes to DNA to fix a genetic typo. ElevateBio acquired Life Edit it in 2021 for an undisclosed sum, and the subsidiary’s headcount has since grown from 10 employees to about 70, Hallal said.

Moderna previously forged a gene editing partnership with the Californian biotech startup Metagenomi in 2021. Huang said that collaboration is still alive, but is geared towards designing and testing new gene editing tools, while the Life Edit partnership is focused on using the firm’s base editing technology to develop new treatments for liver diseases right away.

Initially, these treatments will be designed to help as many people with a particular genetic disease as possible, Huang said, but his ultimate vision is to create personalized gene editing therapies that correct a unique mutation causing someone’s disease. “That’s the destination we want to go to,” he said,

The company is already testing personalized cancer vaccines that spur the immune system to attack a patient’s cancer based the unique genetic mutations found in their tumor. But bespoke gene editing therapies could prove to be a higher bar to clear, since it would involve permanent changes to their DNA. Huang said that it would be “challenging” but that Moderna “would very much like to be part of that.”

Advertisement

“We changed the world once and we would very much like to do it again,” Huang added.

Ryan Cross can be reached at ryan.cross@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @RLCscienceboss.