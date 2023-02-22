Bird sightings on Cape Cod

The Western grebe continued on Mashpee Pond, two Western willets continued at Forest Beach in Chatham, and a Eurasian green-winged teal continued in North Truro.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 2 dovekies, 5 common murres, 4 thick-billed murres, 861 razorbills, 25 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, and 2 Northern harriers.

Birds at nearby Provincetown Harbor included 7 purple sandpipers, a thick-billed murre, a lesser black-backed gull, and a peregrine falcon.

Other sightings around the Cape include a continuing black-headed gull in Hyannis, 2 rusty blackbirds in Sandwich, a great egret in Yarmouth, a clay-colored sparrow in Dennis, 2 short-eared owls and 2 American bitterns at Nauset Beach in Orleans, a continuing painted bunting at a feeder in Orleans, 2 marsh wrens in Eastham, 5 red crossbills each in Dennis and Truro, 2 white-crowned sparrows in North Truro, and 2 common redpolls and an evening grosbeak in Provincetown.

