I’m tired of hearing ‘I’ll get back to you’ from potential matches on dating apps

Of course, it’s not hard to see that they aren’t busy enough to be constantly online. Usually I just send a note back saying, “Sure, send a note when things slow down,” then shrug my shoulders, and remind myself that at this point they are just a picture and a profile.

Q. A question on etiquette for online dating. To give you some background, I’m 64 and have been online dating for some time with some success. I’ve had a lot of dates and a few long-term relationships. But I never quite know how to respond to this kind of message: “I really like your profile, I’d love to continue this conversation, but life is busy right now and I’ll get back to you in a few weeks when things slow down.”

But in the back of my mind I’m thinking to myself, How busy can you be? My life is busy too but it just takes a few minutes to send a note. Sometimes I wonder if my response should be, “Sure, send a note when you are ready, but to be honest, if someone more serious comes around, I’m going to make them a priority, so I can’t promise I’ll be available.” That’s really the truth. I’m not going to shut things down for them to maybe respond at some point. I just don’t know if it’s a truth I want to convey to them.

– Busy

A. The most honest message might be this: “Despite your packed schedule, you’re online right now. Is it possible you’ve lost interest and don’t have the courage to tell me because it’s easier to be vague?”

What a message that would be! But it won’t do much for you in the long run. You might get one second of satisfaction after sending it, but you’ll be left in the same spot — no progress.

If someone says they’re too busy, you can say, “Sounds good,” and then move on.

You seek someone who has time, so read any “Wow, I’m so busy” messages as “I’m not what you’re looking for.” If that person happens to show up later, great. If not, you already knew they weren’t right for you.

You’re dealing with dating fatigue, a chronic problem for many people who spend time on apps. Try to limit the number of hours (or half hours) you swipe and send messages. You’ll feel less exhausted if there are limits.

You wouldn’t stay at a singles event for three hours every night of the week, right? With more breaks, there’s less frustration and more getting to the point.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

I am 100 percent with you. So many times I can’t decide if [this type of response is] a way to feel self-important, or anxiety. Either way, it’s nonsense. MMOLIBERTY–

At least they politely write back. JIVEDIVA

I think this is just a polite way to say sorry, “I’ve changed my mind, not interested.” A better alternative to ghosting. CAKESNIFFER

I met my current boyfriend on an app. We exchanged a few texts and he abruptly said he was too busy and deleted his profile. A few months later he texted and we went out. A family member was in a very serious accident so he was too busy at that time. SURFERROSA

