Andover man who killed wife, son, then himself was suffering from depression, district attorney says

After killing his family, Andrew Robinson then turned his legally purchased 9mm Sig Sauer handgun on himself, according to Tucker. Robinson had a license to carry a firearm, but it had expired more than a year ago.

The 56-year-old killed his wife, Linda Robinson, 55, before shooting the couple’s 12-year-old son Sebastian early on the morning of Feb. 9, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker in a statement.

Andrew Robinson, the Andover man who shot his wife, young son, and then himself nearly two weeks ago, was suffering from depression also was seeking treatment for physical health issues, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office Wednesday.

Before the shootings, there had been no prior police responses to the home, Tucker said.

“While we can never know everything going on inside someone’s home or mind, we’re absolutely clear domestic violence can’t be tolerated for any reason, and that there’s a mental health crisis in our country,” Tucker said.

The killings have devastated the Robinsons’ family and friends, who all described Andrew and Linda Robinson as devoted, loving parents to their son, Sebastian, a sixth-grader at Saint John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, where he was a cellist in the school’s string ensemble.

Linda Robinson was a former model who worked for 25 years as finance director for Sema4 Inc. in North Andover. Andrew Robinson was a champion high school swimmer in Rhode Island before starting a long career in construction with several local companies.

The shootings had left many of the family’s loved ones asking what could have led to the violence.

“Unfortunately, we will never have all the answers of why this horrendous incident occurred,” Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said in the statement. “However, some of the ‘why’ has been answered, and we hope it provides some closure for the extended family and everyone else affected.”

On Thursday, authorities revealed chilling details from their investigation into the case, which began with a 911 call from the family’s home at 48 Porter Road that was placed at 3:09 a.m. Investigators believe Andrew Robinson made the call himself, and during the call, police believed they could hear the sound of Sebastian shouting in the background.

“The voices on the call were difficult to understand, but loud smashing sounds could be heard, and officers were dispatched to the home at 3:10 a.m. Investigators now believe the sounds were gunshots,” according to Tucker.

The first Andover officers who arrived at the home about eight minutes later knocked on the front door, but no one responded. When they circled around the house and looked through a sliding glass door, they saw an injured woman, later identified as Linda Robinson, lying on the floor. She had died from gunshots, Tucker said.

Police forced their way into the house, and found Andrew Robinson dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the family room. He had his gun with him, Tucker said.

The officers found Sebastian on the kitchen floor, also dead from gunshots, Tucker said. Investigators found spent casings and live rounds in the kitchen and family room.

Authorities learned from conversations with family and friends that Andrew Robinson was having mental health issues and trouble sleeping, and seeking treatment from medical professionals in the area. He had been prescribed medication, they said.

Tucker asked those who need mental health care to seek assistance.

“Our office works daily to address each problem, and I urge those in need – and those who care about them – to reach out to us, the state government and outside groups for support,” he said. “No one should feel alone as they cope with these problems,” Tucker said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.