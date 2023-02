Christians in Greater Boston observed Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period of prayer and fasting before Easter. Foreheads dabbed with ash in the shape of the cross are a visible sign of the day. Clergy distributed ashes in churches and chapels around the region.

Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley of the Archdiocese of Boston places ash onto the forehead of a parishioner while celebrating Ash Wednesday at St. Brigid's Church in South Boston. Erin Clark/Globe Staff