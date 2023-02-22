Former Cohasset employee accused of operating crypto mine in crawl space beneath school

Cohasset police say detectives were called to the middle-high school in December 2021 after the town’s facilities director discovered a possible cryptocurrency mining operation in a crawlspace at the school.

Nadeam Nahas, 39, a former assistant facilities director for the town, is due in Quincy District Court to face two misdemeanor charges of fraudulent use of electricity and vandalizing a school, according to court records.

A former Cohasset town employee will be arraigned Thursday on charges of operating a cryptocurrency mine in a crawl space beneath the Cohasset Middle/High School, according to police and court records.

Crypto mining uses computers to create digital currency.

The director told police that he was doing a routine inspection of the school when he noticed electrical wires, temporary duct work, and numerous computers that seemed out of place, the Cohasset Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

After contacting the town’s information technology director, “it was learned that this was a cryptocurrency mining operation which was unlawfully attached to the school electrical system,” and police were notified, the department said.

Nahas was identified as a suspect following an investigation that lasted three months. Police requested a show cause hearing in Quincy District Court and a criminal complaint was issued against Nahas on charges of fraudulent use of electricity and vandalizing a school, police said in the statement.

Nahas resigned from his position in early 2022, police said.

Nahas could not be reached for comment Wednesday night, and it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Cohasset Public Schools Superintendent Patrick Sullivan said the district had no comment on the case.

