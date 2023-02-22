Here’s what New England can expect from Wednesday’s storm

Early Wednesday evening, light snow will move into Greater Boston before switching over to sleet around 10 p.m., Nocera said.

The storm will be on par with others that have swept through recently with ski country in New Hampshire and Maine receiving the brunt of the snow and southern New England, including the Boston area, largely spared, said Frank Nocera, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

After a week of mild air across the region, winter will sweep back into New England Wednesday evening, with a wintry mix expected to in much of Massachusetts, while parts of New Hampshire and Maine could see half a foot of snow of snow or more.

Slushy accumulation is possible on grass and unpaved surfaces, but most roads will likely just be wet “because temperatures will be above freezing,” he said.

Only a coating to an inch of snow is expected in Boston, he said.

Cape Cod and the Islands may get a little snow Wednesday evening, but it will change over to rain within an hour, he said. Across southern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where temperatures will be around 33 and 35 degrees, precipitation will likely remain all rain, forecasters said in an online discussion forum.

North and west of I-95 could see sleet and freezing rain, forecasters said.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect Wednesday evening through early Thursday afternoon, with the primary concern being ice accumulation, and 1 to 2 inches of a sleet and snow mix in the northern Worcester Hills and east slope of the Berkshires, forecasters said.

Precipitation will change over to rain after midnight, Nocera said.

While the Thursday morning commute around Boston should not be impacted, he said, those in southern New Hampshire, Worcester County, the Berkshires, and the Worcester Hills could see icy conditions should and exercise caution.

“Just take it slow if you have to travel in that area and be aware,” he said.

Nocera warned that some of colder air may begin to spill southward into Boston on Thursday, which could lead to a flash freeze.

Rhode Island will have only about an hour or two of snow, which will quickly transition to rain, he said.

What to expect from the storm in New Hampshire and Maine. NWS

Northern New England will see mostly snow. A winter storm warning will be in effect for much of New Hampshire and Maine from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the weather service. A winter weather advisory is in place for parts of southwest Maine and portions of central and northern New Hampshire.

Central New Hampshire and Maine could see between 8 and 12 inches of snow, especially in “the real high peaks” of New Hampshire and Vermont, Nocera said. Other areas will like see 6 inches of the white stuff.

Snowbands could potentially bring periods of locally heavy snowfall late Wednesday night, leading to “rapid snow accumulations and extremely dangerous travel conditions,” the weather service said. Conditions on the road will be hazardous Thursday morning.

“As another significant storm moves into New Hampshire, make sure you are prepared,” Homeland Security Emergency Management director Robert Buxton said Wednesday morning in a press release. “You can take simple preparedness steps to keep you and your family safe. Restock your winter emergency kit and stay informed by listening to local weather reports and signing up for NH Alerts.”

Buxton warned residents to avoid driving if possible.

Snow and sleet will be the primary precipitation types, according to the weather service. The storm will peak early Thursday with sleet rates expected to be the highest between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.