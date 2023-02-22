Honeywell to shutter R.I. plant, latest in 2 years of closures across US

The North Carolina-based company wrote a letter to Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training this week, informing the state that layoffs would begin April 22 and continue through November. In the letter addressed to Connie Parks, the state’s chief of labor and training operations, Honeywell’s human resources manager Angela Francis said all affected employees had been notified of their termination dates.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Honeywell International alerted the state Tuesday that it will permanently close its manufacturing plant by the end of the year, leaving more than 120 workers out of a job. The plant’s closure comes as the corporation has been closing plants across the country for more than two years.

“There will not be any bumping rights for the affected employees, that is, employees will not be able to displace more junior employees out of their job positions as a result of this closure,” wrote Francis. Honeywell also has a plastic fabrication plant in Woonsocket.

Messages to Honeywell seeking comment about the future of the Woonsocket plant were not immediately returned.

The Smithfield plant is not the only Honeywell location to close recently.

In 2022 Honeywell laid off hundreds of workers when it permanently closed plants in areas of the country such as eastern Pennsylvania and a plant outside of Phoenix. Since 2020, the company has closed plants in New York, Minnesota, Illinois, Arizona, and elsewhere.

In 2015, Honeywell closed its plant in Cranston, where it made safety equipment for seven years. At the time, all manufacturing and distribution employees were laid off and non-production employees were moved to Smithfield.

Each time a plant closed, the company said it would do so “in phases” and issued statements that said executives realized closures and mass layoffs “affected valued employees.”

In late 2022, Honeywell CEO and chairman Darius Adamczyk told CNBC he remained “cautiously optimistic” in his outlook for the economy, despite its expected downturn in 2023, as well as the company’s prospects. In 2021, Adamczyk, who has served as the company’s CEO since 2017, earned $26.1 million — his largest compensation package with the company.

Smithfield Town Councilman John Tassoni told ABC-6 on Wednesday that if Honeywell wanted “to be a good partner,” they would donate the building on Thurber Boulevard to the town for a new fire station.

“We’re looking for a place,” Tassoni told the news station.

A Honeywell spokesperson said the company planned to offer severance and outplacement assistance to “eligible affected employees” from the Smithfield plant. The employees are not represented by a union, according to Francis’ letter to the state, and it’s unclear how workers might be eligible for a financial package.

Protective equipment manufacturing will be relocated to other Honeywell facilities, according to the company.

Darius Adamczyk during an interview in New York, on Aug. 4. Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg

In May 2021, Honeywell laid off nearly 500 workers from its Smithfield plant who had been tasked with working on a dedication production line to make N95 face masks for about a year. At the time, spokesman Eric Krantz told the Globe that those layoffs involved only employees on the N95 production line. The laid-off employees were encouraged to apply for other roles within the company.

The Smithfield plant was previously touted at the White House when Adamczyk spoke during a press briefing with former president Donald Trump in March 2020. Adamczyk had announced a $10 million fund for all hourly and administrative Honeywell employees who faced hardships during the early days of the pandemic.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.