Local clergy meet to discuss latest outbreak of violence in Boston

He said the meeting “was about the mobilization” of the faith community “around this violence thing.”

It was “a packed house” at Charles Street AME Church on Warren Street for Wednesday’s meeting, said the Rev. Eugene Rivers.

Local clergy met Wednesday at a historic Roxbury church to discuss a recent outbreak of youth violence in the city, and they plan to talk directly with gang-involved young people in an effort to stem further violence, according to one prominent minister who attended the meeting.

Starting next week, Rivers said, clergy partnering with the BPD Gang Unit will go into various high-crime areas and talk directly with young people involved in gangs, to try to encourage them to choose another path.

“We’re going to sit down with the Gang Unit, [and] talk about areas that need the attention of clergy doing street work,” he said.

The city, Rivers said, has seen a level of “dystopian violence” recently, citing the fatal Jan. 29 shooting of 13-year-old Tyler J. Lawrence in Mattapan, as well as a January fight at Boston Latin Academy that resulted in one student being sent to the hospital following a melee in which, officials have said, “a dangerous sharp object” was possibly used.

Also in January, two teens were arrested in connection with a daytime triple stabbing at a Dorchester park near a pilot school for grades 6 to 12, authorities have said. The victims’ injuries weren’t considered life threatening.

And on Feb. 11, 16-year-old Wilmary Mejia Matos allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old woman to death and wounded a 17-year-old girl in an apparent dispute over an explicit photo, authorities have said. Mejia Matos was ordered held without bail at her arraignment two days later.

One man was fatally shot and another man suffered injuries that were not life threatening in a double shooting in Dorchester on Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded at 7:36 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation near 89 Wilrose St. and subsequent calls reporting two male victims shot, Deputy Superintendent James Miller said in a news conference at the scene.

Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Miller said. One was pronounced dead. The other man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, he said. No arrests were made.

The city has seen seven homicides so far in 2023, compared to three at the same time last year, according to police.

A request for comment on the clergy plan outlined by Rivers was sent to Boston police.

A spokesperson for Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said in a statement that there’s no greater priority for the city than ensuring residents feel safe and welcome in their communities.

“In the moments immediately following a serious act of violence, senior City officials are on scene to connect those impacted with resources such as the City’s Neighborhood Trauma Team,” the statement said. “Each and every day the City is working closely alongside our public safety officials and neighborhood partners to intervene before violence occurs.”

The prevention work “touches every aspect of a resident’s life — including food justice, early childhood programs, youth jobs, and stable housing,” the city said. “This work requires a coordinated approach and we will continue to dedicate the full weight of all city departments across all neighborhoods to keep our residents safe.”

City officials also said that Isaac Yablo, who earlier this year began his tenure as Wu’s senior adviser on public safety, responds to every serious act of violence in Boston to immediately connect affected residents to resources including the Neighborhood Trauma Team Network, which offers free and private services to those affected by violence.

In addition, officials said, Yablo meets regularly with city officials, including the mayor and Boston Police and Public Schools leadership, to pursue violence prevention work grounded in public health.

