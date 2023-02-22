Maine man arrested for swinging large pole at police during Jan. 6 insurrection, officials say

Maurer’s initial appearance in federal court in Portland was slated for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, records show. The case will eventually be transferred to Washington D.C. Maurer’s federal public defender in Maine declined to comment, citing her office’s policy against commenting on pending cases.

The FBI, with assistance from Westbrook, Maine police, arrested Christopher Maurer, 45, in that city without incident Wednesday, said bureau spokesperson Kristen Setera in a statement.

A Maine man who authorities believe has been living out of his truck was arrested Wednesday for alleged crimes during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, including swinging a metal pole at a line of police officers as they struggled to hold back the violent mob, authorities said.

Advertisement

An FBI statement of facts filed in court said Maurer allegedly “pushed against police and swung a large pole at police officers near an entrance to the U.S. Capitol” during the insurrection.

By the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace entryway, the filing said, Maurer allegedly “appeared to grab a law enforcement officer’s shield and appeared to attempt to strike an officer with a large pole.”

According to the filing, Maurer at 3:01 p.m. was captured on surveillance footage as he “proceeded quickly” through the other rioters up to the police line guarding the Capitol. After reaching the police line, he allegedly tried to “pull a police shield and/or strike police officers who were helping another rioter experiencing a medical emergency,” the document said.

He allegedly remained at the police line for several minutes as officers worked to clear the tunnel, which he left at 3:08 p.m., the document said.

But Maurer wasn’t done.

Some 90 minutes later, the filing said, he reappeared at the tunnel, where he “screamed at and gestured to officers,” who pepper sprayed him.

Maurer, formerly of Biddeford, Maine, “then picked up what appeared to be a long metal pipe or pole from the ground and swung it at the front line of police officers at the tunnel,” the document said.

Advertisement

He walked away from the mouth of the tunnel at 4:32 p.m., the filing said, and bank records indicate he visited a Dunkin’ Donuts in Washington D.C. less than an hour later.

In March of 2022, the statement said, FBI agents spoke with tenants of a Biddeford apartment complex who indicated Maurer had lived there but moved out at some point.

One tenant told investigators they’d recently seen Maurer “around the neighborhood living out of his car,” while a second tenant said Maurer “drove a tan and gold colored truck with veteran plates. He was living out of it now,” the filing said.

Maurer, currently of no fixed address, faces charges of civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and engaging in act of physical violence on Capitol grounds or buildings, according to court papers.

More than 950 people have been arrested in connection with Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, which erupted after Republican Donald Trump in the waning days of his presidency gave a speech telling his supporters to “fight like hell” before they marched on the Capitol in an effort to block the certification of Joe Biden’s November 2020 election victory.

Advertisement

Legions of Trump backers breached the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to hurriedly evacuate to an undisclosed location for several hours before the certification process could continue.

Five people died in the insurrection or its immediate aftermath, and scores more were injured, including at least 140 members of law enforcement who were harassed, beaten, and sprayed with gas substances.

In an unprecedented move, the House Jan. 6 committee in December referred Trump to the Justice Department for possible prosecution of crimes related to the insurrection. Trump has denied wrongdoing and is seeking reelection in 2024.

Material from the Associated Press and from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.