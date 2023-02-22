Man charged with arson after Mattapan fire displaced 8 people

A man is facing a felony arson charge in connection to a fire at a Mattapan home last weekend that left eight residents homeless, according to Boston police and court records.
Carl Fernand, 32, was arraigned Tuesday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on a single charge of arson of a dwelling house, according to online court records. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for Thursday.
Fernand was arrested Sunday afternoon in Hyde Park, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokesperson.
The two-alarm fire broke out in a home at 1553 Blue Hill Ave. Saturday night, the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet posted shortly before midnight.
Advertisement
The Boston Fire Investigation Unit has determined the the 2 Alarm Fire last Saturday night at 1553 Blue Hill Ave. that left 8 residents homeless ,was intentionally set. A person has been arrested and charged in this case. pic.twitter.com/3L38IBVAKp— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 22, 2023
Images shared by the department on Twitter showed flames and black smoke coming from the home’s second-floor windows and through the roof.
It was not immediately clear whether Fernand was represented by a lawyer. A message was sent to the Suffolk district attorney’s office seeking more information.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.