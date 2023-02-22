Man charged with arson after Mattapan fire displaced 8 people

A man is facing a felony arson charge in connection to a fire at a Mattapan home last weekend that left eight residents homeless, according to Boston police and court records.

Carl Fernand, 32, was arraigned Tuesday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on a single charge of arson of a dwelling house, according to online court records. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for Thursday.

Fernand was arrested Sunday afternoon in Hyde Park, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokesperson.