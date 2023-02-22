The Mass. GOP may have $600K in debts, misreported hundreds of thousands in spending, memo says

The party, she said, has $602,152 in unpaid vendor invoices, a sum that would be more than five times what party officials had estimated in unpaid debts last month. Carnevale, however, said that many of the invoices are “unsubstantiated” and appear to “not be the responsibility of the Party.”

Amy Carnevale, who was elected last month to replace Jim Lyons as party chair, described a party that had fallen in fiscal disarray under her predecessor, telling Republican State Committee members in a letter Tuesday that she and others are trying “get our financial house in order.”

The Massachusetts GOP misreported hundreds of thousands of dollars to state campaign finance officials, and may owe vendors more than $600,000, a sum that would far eclipse what party officials had previously disclosed, according to a memo its new leader sent to party officials.

She did not detail what they entail, but said a compliance firm the party hired is reviewing them to determine “who authorized these payments and in what capacity they were acting.”

“Though the Chair does not believe we are liable for this total amount, it is important for the committee to be aware of the situation,” according to the one-page memo that accompanied Carnevale’s letter and was obtained by the Globe.

There are, however, costs the party has to address. Carnevale said the Stirm Group — a firm the party hired to probe rumors about Governor Maura Healey’s romantic life ahead of last fall’s election — has sent invoices for $55,415 worth of opposition research it did. The party also has $119,157 worth of invoices for coordinated mail in which candidates provided the party with funds to cover their mailings, but the funds were “redirected elsewhere,” Carnevale said.

The party’s financial accounts had dwindled to just $35,000 at the end of last year, party treasurer Pat Crowley told party leaders last month. At the time, Crowley documented $117,000 in debts the party owed to five vendors for campaign-related expenses.

The party has other financial problems. The state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance, which is in the midst of auditing the party, said the GOP had misreported $372,652 in expenditures, and that it did not report the more than $119,000 in coordinated mail costs, Carnevale said.

Of the misreported spending, most of it — roughly $300,000 — was listed as “print expenses,” even though it went toward various TV, radio, and digital ads.

Another $8,600 went toward door hangers urging voters to repeal a law that allows undocumented residents to apply for driver’s licenses. (Residents in November voted to uphold it.) The door hangers, however, were printed with the disclaimer saying they were paid for by “Fair and Secure MA,” a separate ballot question committee formed by the law’s opponents.

Carnevale said party officials “are waiting on guidance from OCPF” about the mailers.

The party had weathered a series of setbacks and controversies during Lyons’ tumultuous four-year run as chairman. E-mails, invoices, and other documents obtained by the Globe showed that Lyons used party funds to investigate two fellow Republicans. He also appeared to have communicated directly with an outside political action committee about digging up dirt on Healey during last year’s election, according to these e-mails. State law prohibits independent expenditure PACs from “directly or indirectly” coordinating with candidates or political parties.

In 2021, the state’s top campaign finance regulator referred Lyons and others, including a state senator, to state prosecutors, saying he had evidence they may have violated various campaign finance laws. A state grand jury heard testimony about the potential violations, but the attorney general’s office has not indicated whether it will pursue charges.

In her letter to Republican State Committee members on Tuesday, Carnevale said she and others are working to “resolve” its issues and stabilize the party.

“We must take these steps to win back the trust of voters, supporters, and contributors to our party,” she said.

Emma Platoff of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.