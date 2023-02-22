Orange Line train falls off tractor trailer on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford; crews working to remove truck

An Orange Line train got disconnected from a trailer truck on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Wednesday, snarling traffic during the morning commute, officials said.
“The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the breakdown lane and the right travel lane of I-495 northbound are currently closed at exit 89, (Route 3), in Chelmsford due to a disabled oversize load vehicle,“ said MassDOT in a statement released at 7:01 a.m.
Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesperson, said in a statement that a trucking company “hired by CRRC MA to ship new subway cars from Springfield to the MBTA, experienced a problem while delivering a single Orange Line car.” According to State Police, Pesaturo said, the trailer separated from the truck.
”No damage to the subway car was reported,” Pesaturo said. “State Police and the trucking company are investigating. On a separate truck last night, another new Orange Line car was successfully delivered to the MBTA’s Wellington facility.”
👀👀👀 TRAIN STUCK ON HIGHWAY: A new MBTA Orange Line train is stuck on I-495 after it dislodged from the truck that was hauling it. pic.twitter.com/zLnFGpjHV2— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) February 22, 2023
Transportation officials said traffic was going to be affected in the area Wednesday morning while the vehicle is removed.
“In addition, there may need to be a short-term full closure and additional lane restrictions of I-495 northbound at this location after peak commuting hours for tow operations to remove the oversized vehicle from the scene,” MassDOT said. “Drivers are encouraged to follow MassDOT on Twitter for current information: @MassDOT.”
State Police tweeted that no injuries were reported.
“Tractor-trailer carrying rail car will remain in right lane and breakdown lane until after morning commute,” State Police wrote. “Left and center lanes open to traffic.”
