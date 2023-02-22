Orange Line train falls off tractor trailer on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford; crews working to remove truck

An Orange Line train got disconnected from a trailer truck on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Wednesday, snarling traffic during the morning commute, officials said.

“The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the breakdown lane and the right travel lane of I-495 northbound are currently closed at exit 89, (Route 3), in Chelmsford due to a disabled oversize load vehicle,“ said MassDOT in a statement released at 7:01 a.m.

Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesperson, said in a statement that a trucking company “hired by CRRC MA to ship new subway cars from Springfield to the MBTA, experienced a problem while delivering a single Orange Line car.” According to State Police, Pesaturo said, the trailer separated from the truck.