Poisoned barred owl rescued from the treetops at Quincy Market

Rescuer Andrew Joslin, founder of Tall Pines Tree School, was called to help capture the owl Friday after it had been spotted bleeding.

A poisoned barred owl was rescued Monday after it sat for several days in the treetops in Quincy Market in Boston while responders tried to save it.

Owen, a sick barred owl, was rescued after roosting for several days in the treetops of Quincy Market in Boston.

The owl, named Owen, is now receiving treatment at Cape Ann Wildlife in Gloucester.

“He’s improving, but not out of the woods by any means,” Erin Hutchings, a rehabber and board member at the wildlife center, said in a statement. “I unfortunately see too many cases of secondary rodenticide, these cases are all across the state of Massachusetts.”

Joslin chronicled one of his attempts Saturday in a video posted online. Crowds gathered below as he climbed up the tree.

“Faneuil Hall Market, got a barred owl, probable rodenticide victim,” he said to his camera. “This is the third day the owl has been up bleeding, so it’s not in good shape.”

He continued to narrate to onlookers as he shook the branches, trying to get the owl to fly down. People clapped with each daring attempt.

“So the thing is, if it can get it to fly again it might not get it to the next tree,” Joslin said. “That’s what I’m hoping, it’ll come down.”

Eventually, the owl flew out sight, but Joslin and other responders were finally able to capture it Monday, he posted. The bird weighed just 1.37 pounds, and was “essentially starving” and “very anemic,” Joslin wrote in a Facebook post. It was poisoned after eating a rat containing rodenticide, he said.

Hutchings said that Owen is getting better and that she’s “hopeful” for his condition.

