Readers respond to Orange Line train’s separation from truck on I-495

No one was hurt and no damage to the train car was reported, but the incident caused traffic backups during the morning commute. And this isn’t the first time an Orange Line train has left travelers frustrated in recent months.

The single subway car was being shipped from Springfield to the MBTA when the trailer separated from the truck, according to State Police.

On Wednesday morning, an Orange Line train got disconnected from a trailer truck on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford.

Less than a week ago, a new Orange Line train was taken out of service after a passenger forced opened the doors of one car while it was in motion.

Advertisement

During the final weekend of January, the MBTA shut down part of the Orange Line to work on slow zones that were supposed to be eliminated during the month-long shutdown of the entire line last year.

At the end of December, the MBTA cut Orange Line service by nearly half— almost doubling scheduled wait times for trains — without any public notice. The T attributed the problems to failures “in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle” in several Orange Line cars.

A Valentine's Day card fit for a Bostonian. Ryan Huddle

Months prior, and perhaps most notably, the lead car of an Orange Line train that was approaching Somerville caught fire on a bridge, sending terrified passengers scrambling to evacuate by pushing out windows, with one person even leaping into the Mystic River and swimming to safety.

The combination of events has left some passengers with little faith in Boston’s subway system.

Here’s what readers had to say about the Orange Line train ending up on I-495:

“Drivers passing the train car reported hearing a recording on an endless loop…'This train is being taken out of service. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.’”

Advertisement

“The T’s trains don’t even have to be on tracks to cause mayhem.”

“Quick, lay some rail under it and then claim everything is fine. Nothing to see here, move along now…”

“Step One: build defective car. Step Two: have it fall off truck to avoid being caught.”

“This is all a metaphor for something, I just can’t put my finger on it.”

“Just getting this train used to derailing and being out of service like the existing Orange Line cars.”

“You cannot make this stuff up. It is hilarious, scary and part of a pattern of incompetence at every level. How can we be a World Class city when our transportation is a laughing (rolling) stock.”

“Visual metaphor for normal MBTA operations.”

What has your experience with the Orange Line been? Let us know in the comment section below.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.