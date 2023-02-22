Rhode Island is about to be the center of the political universe

”To call it a circus would be unkind to clowns, jugglers, and lion tamers,” Luchette texted early this morning. “Rhode Island will be the center of the political universe when this special election takes place. Every hack and flack will want in.”

Leave it to Rich Luchette, a communications expert and former spokesman for outgoing US Representative David Cicilline, to perfectly sum up what’s about to happen in Rhode Island as everyone and their goldfish seeks to replace his old boss in Congress:

Now that we’ve had almost a full day to process Cicilline’s stunning decision to resign from Congress later this year to take the top job at the Rhode Island Foundation, it’s time to buckle up: An off-year congressional election in our tiny state is about to become one of the most-watched races in the country.

Think about it.

Virginia’s special election for the Fourth Congressional District was yesterday. Chicago and Philadelphia have hotly contested mayoral races that will largely be settled by May. And Kentucky, Louisiana, and Mississippi are the only states that have gubernatorial elections this year.

Other than that, you’ve got a state Supreme Court election in Wisconsin, a couple of mayoral races in Texas, and New Jersey state legislative races are always the bee’s knees.

Since Cicilline’s last day in Congress isn’t until May 31, candidates will have more than three months to ramp up before a special election is even scheduled. Keep in mind that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by 29 percentage points in the 1st district in 2020, so the race will almost certainly be settled in the Democratic primary.

But if you’re a campaign operative in need of work, Rhode Island is going to have plenty of jobs this year.

Here’s hoping they all remember that it’s not pronounced PAW-tucket.

