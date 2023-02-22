State eyes vacant Newton hotel for temporary emergency shelter use

In Newton, the state Department of Housing and Community Development is in “early conversations” with Mark Development, the owner of the Hotel Indigo in Newton, to temporarily use the hotel to serve as a shelter for families who qualify for state emergency assistance, according to an agency spokesperson.

If the hotel were converted into a shelter, Newton would join a growing group of cities and towns that are providing housing assistance in a state facing a surge of new arrivals seeking help for their families.

State officials and a Newton developer are in talks to use a vacant hotel as a temporary shelter for families, as Massachusetts’ support system strains to help thousands of families in dire need of emergency housing.

Those families could include migrant families and new arrivals to Massachusetts, the spokesperson said.

Susan Albright, the president of the Newton City Council, said she’d support using the hotel as a temporary shelter. But the state would need to help Newton serve any new residents — including additional children in the public schools, and programs to help adults find work, she said.

“I would support it, but the state needs to help us. We are not flush with cash right now,” Albright said. “We would need some support to make sure that these families are living in the best situation. ... We ought to help these people get back on their feet again.”

The state’s emergency shelter effort has placed 3,965 families in shelters across Massachusetts as of Tuesday, according to the Department of Housing and Community Development.

The majority have been placed among 98 congregate shelter sites in the state, while 498 families are staying in 15 motels serving as shelters, the agency reported.

Former Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, had prioritized ending the practice of using hotel rooms to serve as emergency shelter for homeless families, and during his two terms, had dramatically reduced the number of families staying in those accommodations.

Massachusetts has a “right-to-shelter” law that requires homeless families are provided emergency shelter.

But the surge of migrants coming to the state — a Globe review found no fewer than 11,000 people migrants arrived in Massachusetts last year, most coming from the border with Mexico — reversed that progress, as the state scrambled to find more places for families to stay.

Many have fled their homes in Haiti, Colombia, Peru, and Venezuela over fears of violence and political instability, and economic hardship.

Both Baker, and his successor, Democratic Governor Maura Healey, prioritized bolstering the state’s family emergency shelter system. Healey, just days after taking office last month, requested $85 million to support the program as part of a supplemental budget request.

“Our administration is committed to ensuring that families in Massachusetts have access to the shelter, health care, education, food assistance and other services they need, and that our communities have the resources to provide them,” Healey said in a statement at the time.

Meanwhile, the numbers of families needing assistance has stretched the resources of the state’s network of public and nonprofit support agencies, particularly as officials race to find safe places for them to stay.

And the creation of temporary housing for families has sparked concerns from officials and residents in some communities, including Concord, after leaders learned last month that a Best Western hotel would serve as a shelter.

Some in that town have questioned how the shelter might impact Concord, including traffic and whether its school system would absorb additional students.

“It highlights the lack of larger planning and funding in the housing system across the entire state,” Lorna Campbell, a social worker and Concord resident, told the Globe last week.

Last fall, leaders in Kingston and Plymouth said they were willing to help, but criticized the Baker administration for not giving them enough advance notice that Baker would place families into hotels in those communities. Many of those families had been staying at a hotel in Methuen.

Other local leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, who was then serving as Salem’s mayor, hailed the Baker administration’s approach.

During Baker’s final weeks in office, state officials converted an unused dormitory building at Salem State University to serve as an emergency shelter. There are about 90 families currently living in that facility, according to Nicole Giambusso, a university spokeswoman.

Driscoll said at the time that the city was working “to welcome these families and ensure that they have the services they need.”

In Newton, the hotel eyed as a temporary shelter is located near the MBTA’s Riverside Green Line station and along Route 128, and has nearly 200 rooms, according to the city. Officials said they had not yet determined how many families might stay at the hotel, or when it could open as a shelter.

Mark Development owns the hotel property and is including it as part of a 1-million-square-foot mixed use development at Riverside, which has been approved by the city, but not yet built. That project would include 550 apartments, plus life sciences, retail, and commercial space.

In a statement, Mark Development said that it recognizes that many Massachusetts families are facing challenging economic times, and that it is talking with the state “to determine if the former Hotel Indigo could play a role as a short term solution.”

Greg Reibman, a Newton resident and the president of the Charles River Regional Chamber, said he wanted to learn more about the details of any plan, but supported the concept of a shelter in the city.

“We have a responsibility as a community to accommodate people,” Reibman said. “Newton is a welcoming community. I think that concept goes hand-in-hand with that commitment.”

The surge in families needing help finding emergency shelter comes amid an affordable housing crisis in the state. In Massachusetts, the median sales price for a single family home in Massachusetts was $535,000 last month, according to Redfin. In Newton, that figure was more than $1.2 million in January.

Albright said the emergency shelter discussions underscored the need for more affordable housing in Newton and across the state. “That is the long-term solution,” Albright said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.