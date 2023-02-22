State police looking for two vehicles ‘possibly racing each other’ that may be involved with fatal crash in Braintree

Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two vehicles that may have been involved with a fatal crash Sunday night in Braintree.
The two vehicles were “operating at a high rate of speed, possibly racing each other” in the area of the crash, which happened just before 9 p.m. on Route 93 North before Exit 6, according to a statement from State Police.
The crash resulted in the death of Michael Wojdag, 46, of Hanson, who was driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that went off the road after it was struck by a black 2019 Honda Civic sedan, the statement said.
“Evidence collected thus far suggests the possible involvement of a two other as yet unknown vehicles, which were traveling at high rates of speed,” the statement said. “One of those vehicles may have struck the Civic, forcing it into the Tahoe.”
The two other occupants of the Tahoe, a 45-year-old woman and a teenage boy, sustained minor injuries and were taken to South Shore Hospital, State Police said. The five occupants of the Civic remained on scene and were uninjured, the statement said.
The only description of the two unknown vehicles is that one was a sedan. Anyone with information should contact the State Police-Milton Barracks at (617) 698-5840 or the State Police detectives at (617) 740-7544.
