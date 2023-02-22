State police looking for two vehicles ‘possibly racing each other’ that may be involved with fatal crash in Braintree

Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two vehicles that may have been involved with a fatal crash Sunday night in Braintree.

The two vehicles were “operating at a high rate of speed, possibly racing each other” in the area of the crash, which happened just before 9 p.m. on Route 93 North before Exit 6, according to a statement from State Police.

The crash resulted in the death of Michael Wojdag, 46, of Hanson, who was driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that went off the road after it was struck by a black 2019 Honda Civic sedan, the statement said.