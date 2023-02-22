Suspect arrested after allegedly shoving man onto tracks at Revere Beach MBTA stop before train arrived, police said

He said the victim was shoved on the inbound platform.

The incident occurred around 2:24 p.m., when “a 35-year-old male was intentionally and aggressively shoved into the right of way” by the perpetrator, said MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan in a statement.

A 40-year-old Boston man allegedly shoved another person onto the tracks at the Revere Beach T stop on Saturday, and the victim escaped to safety less than a minute before a train came rumbling into the station where he had been pushed, authorities said.

“The victim somehow landed on his feet and was able to maintain his balance and quickly remove himself from the right of way (pit area),” Sullivan said. “Approximately 40 seconds elapsed when an inbound Blue Line train entered into the same area the victim was shoved into.”

Advertisement

Witnesses, Sullivan said, pointed out the assailant, who boarded the train. So did T police.

“TPD officers, now on scene, entered the train car and verbally engaged with the suspect male, a 40-year-old male from Boston,” Sullivan said. “The [suspect] male challenged the officers to a physical confrontation. The officers were able to de-escalate the situation and removed the [man] from the train.”

He was identified as the culprit by other witnesses, according to Sullivan, who said that based on the 40-year-old’s demeanor and statements, police summoned paramedics for a mental health evaluation. The suspect’s name was not released.

“He was ultimately transported to a local area hospital by EMS for said evaluation,” Sullivan said. “The TPD will seek the criminal complaint of Assault with the Intent to Murder. We take this matter with the utmost seriousness it deserved, hence the charges, and we are grateful the victim did not sustain any injuries.”

Sullivan advised riders to be alert inside stations.

“We would like to remind everyone to always be aware of your surroundings and stand back away from the yellow line area until your train arrives and you are ready to board,” he said. “Thank you.”

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.