Tell us: Did your health worsen while you struggled to find a primary care doctor or specialist?

A growing number of doctors are leaving the field, as demand for health care grows in Massachusetts. As a result, many people have struggled to find new doctors for essential well visits. Others say they cannot get in to see their existing primary care physicians or access specialists.

Have you experienced a problem accessing a primary care doctor, pediatrician, or specialist? Has that delay resulted in worsening health, an exacerbation of your health issue, or delays in obtaining signed school health forms?