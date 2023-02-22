fb-pixel Skip to main content

Truck carrying 35,000 pounds of peanut butter strikes Route 28 overpass in Somerville

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated February 22, 2023, 51 minutes ago


A sticky situation unfolded on a busy highway in Somerville Wednesday afternoon.

A tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of peanut butter struck the Route 28 overpass shortly before 1 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The 2022 Freightliner was turning onto McGrath Highway at about 12:50 p.m. when it struck the bridge , according to State Police.

The driver, a 51-year-old man from Benton, Michigan, was not injured. The trailer collapsed in the middle, and its contents were emptied prior to being towed from the scene, officials said.

Both lanes on McGrath Highway were closed for the cleanup. The road reopened at 2:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The crash remains under investigation.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video