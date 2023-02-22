Truck carrying 35,000 pounds of peanut butter strikes Route 28 overpass in Somerville

A tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of peanut butter struck the Route 28 overpass shortly before 1 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The 2022 Freightliner was turning onto McGrath Highway at about 12:50 p.m. when it struck the bridge , according to State Police.

The driver, a 51-year-old man from Benton, Michigan, was not injured. The trailer collapsed in the middle, and its contents were emptied prior to being towed from the scene, officials said.

Both lanes on McGrath Highway were closed for the cleanup. The road reopened at 2:15 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

