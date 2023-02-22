Two tractor-trailers crash on I-93 in Canton, spilling fuel over highway

Two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate-93 Wednesday morning in Canton, rupturing a fuel tank and spilling oil over the highway, officials said.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation first tweeted at 7:49 a.m. that the vehicles had crashed, closing all northbound lanes south of Exit 2. The collision “[ruptured] the diesel saddle bag of one of the units,” State Police said in a tweet.
“The spill is significant and will be a long clean up,” the tweet read.
One lane on the interstate has since reopened, according to MassDOT. The ramp from I-95 to I-93 northbound is also closed, State Police said.
Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, officials said.
#MAtraffic Rt93 NB south of Exit 2 in Canton is closed. Also the ramp from 95 NB to 93 NB is closed. This is due to 2 tractor trailers colliding and rupturing the diesel saddle bag on one of the units. The spill is significant and will be a long clean up. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/n9xfTKyFle— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 22, 2023
Update: the right lane is open https://t.co/MNFElAELlx— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 22, 2023
