Two tractor-trailers crash on I-93 in Canton, spilling fuel over highway

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated February 22, 2023, 41 minutes ago
Two tractor trailers crashed on Interstate 93 in Canton, resulting in a significant diesel spill, State Police said.Massachusetts State Police

Two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate-93 Wednesday morning in Canton, rupturing a fuel tank and spilling oil over the highway, officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation first tweeted at 7:49 a.m. that the vehicles had crashed, closing all northbound lanes south of Exit 2. The collision “[ruptured] the diesel saddle bag of one of the units,” State Police said in a tweet.

“The spill is significant and will be a long clean up,” the tweet read.

One lane on the interstate has since reopened, according to MassDOT. The ramp from I-95 to I-93 northbound is also closed, State Police said.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, officials said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

