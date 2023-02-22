Two tractor-trailers crash on I-93 in Canton, spilling fuel over highway

Two tractor trailers crashed on Interstate 93 in Canton, resulting in a significant diesel spill, State Police said. Massachusetts State Police

Two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate-93 Wednesday morning in Canton, rupturing a fuel tank and spilling oil over the highway, officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation first tweeted at 7:49 a.m. that the vehicles had crashed, closing all northbound lanes south of Exit 2. The collision “[ruptured] the diesel saddle bag of one of the units,” State Police said in a tweet.