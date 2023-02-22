Two women shot in a car in Lynn, expected to survive, police say

Two women were shot Tuesday night in a car near a Lynn pond and their injuries were not life threatening, authorities said.
Officers were alerted to a double shooting at 11:40 p.m., Lynn police said in a statement.
“Lynn Police received a call from a female reporting that a suspect was shooting at their vehicle in the area of Goldfish Pond,” the statement said. “Officers located the victim’s vehicle and two females suffering from gunshot wounds. Both female victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”
Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, according to officials.
“Lynn Police detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made at this time,” the statement said.
Advertisement
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.