UMass project honoring its Black history continues after death of founder John Bracey Jr.

This lesser-known piece of Black history at UMass is part of a rich tradition that a group of faculty and students are working to commemorate through the Black Presence Project , launched in February 2021. Now, after the death of the project’s founder, Black studies pioneer John Bracey Jr., earlier this month, those continuing the effort say it will evolve and build on Bracey’s framework.

Among the many notable figures to have passed through the halls of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, renowned writer James Baldwin stands out. Known for his passionate and searing work on race in America, Baldwin served as a professor and distinguished fellow at the university from 1983 to 1986.

Advertisement

James Baldwin, visiting professor in the W. E. B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies at UMass Amherst, at his 60th birthday celebration in August 1984 with (right to left) Irma McClaurin, Carlie Tartakov, and Onita Estes-Hicks in the UMass Campus Center. Gary Tartakov, Irma McClaurin Papers, Black Feminist Archive, Robert S. Cox Special Collections and University Archives Research Center, UMass Amherst Libraries

“Bracey’s passing is probably going to take a toll on what has been,” said Whitney Battle-Baptiste, a professor of anthropology at UMass who worked on the Black Presence Project with Bracey. “Or it could help us be a catalyst to move forward. I’m hoping it’s the latter … so that this becomes a resource not just for UMass, but a resource for other programs that might be struggling with issues of equity and belonging.”

Bracey, a renowned Black scholar who helped spearhead UMass’ W.E.B Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies, one of the first such departments in the country, died Feb. 5 at 81.

John Bracey Jr. John Solem/UMass Amherst

Two years ago, he launched the Black Presence Project, under the Office of Equity and Inclusion, to record and honor the lived experiences and contributions of Black students, staff, faculty, and alumni at UMass. Bracey and his students collected oral histories from more than 60 prominent alumni, university students, and current and former faculty members.

Amongst those whose stories are shared on the project’s website through interviews are Taj Mahal, a successful blues musician and 1963 graduate from the university’s agriculture program; Dr. Marcellette Williams, the first woman to serve as chancellor from 2001 to 2002; and Esther Terry, a founding member of the Afro-American studies department.

Advertisement

“We’re still learning how and what the experiences are of Black students in classrooms,” Battle-Baptiste said. “We’ve gotten a lot of feedback … that these are spaces that can be very uninviting for Black students.”

In a 2021 “Campus Climate” survey, 26 percent of Black undergraduate students reported they did not feel a sense of belonging on the UMass Amherst campus, compared with 9 percent of white students.

But the past could offer lessons and inspiration. By preserving the stories of Black presence on campus, which began growing quickly in the 1960s and ‘70s, the scholars behind the project hope to provide a historical account of how previous generations of students and faculty forged a sense of community at a predominantly white institution.

“Black students on campus [are] consistently trying to figure out how we can make space for ourselves,” said Erika Slocumb, a PhD student in the Department of Afro-American studies who worked closely with Bracey to conduct interviews. “For students … to know that [we] have this grounded history, it’s important to understand that we belong here. And not only do we belong here, we can build community here.”

John Bracey Jr. UMass Amherst

Described by Slocumb as a “human Google” and a wealth of knowledge in Black studies, Bracey’s sudden absence has left those who worked with him on the initiative unsure of what direction the project will take.

Advertisement

Nefertiti Walker, UMass’s vice chancellor for equity and inclusion who helps oversee the project, says it will continue to change and evolve into different mediums. Now, the project will take a break from Bracey’s deep-diving historical work to focus more on student storytelling with a project led by senior Zach Steward, interviewing UMass students involved in campus protests.

“[We] want to use the resources that we have dedicated to Black Presence for things beyond just videos,” Walker said. “We want to make sure that we’re conducting different events and listening sessions and launching other projects.”

The Black Presence Project is unique to many historic preservation projects in that it doesn’t center on specific events, instead aiming to provide an all-encompassing picture of Black culture and existence since the establishment of UMass — a feature Slocumb believes can set an example for other universities.

“I think it’s good for other predominantly white institutions to take an initiative to preserve the history of Black folks on their campuses, even in spaces where there weren’t any radical actions that happened,” Slocumb said.

In addition to oral history interviews, which dive deep into a person’s life, the Black Presence Project is responsible for renaming the fine arts center for Randolph Bromery, the university’s first Black chancellor; creating a digital timeline documenting Black presence on campus; and developing a virtual guided tour of UMass highlighting Black spaces.

While the multitude of interviews are stored in the university’s Special Collection Archives, only a select few videos and written profiles are currently uploaded to the project’s website. According to Battle-Baptiste, the goal is to eventually upload as many interviews as possible to create an accessible home for the data they have gathered — something she acknowledged would be a “heavy lift” for the department.

Advertisement

“We know we need the labor to put more content on the website,” Battle-Baptiste said.

In 2021, UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy announced a graduate fellowship fund in Bracey’s name to support doctoral students’ research in the Afro-American Studies Department.

Walker views Bracey’s death as an opportunity to celebrate the purpose of the project and reexamine how it will be carried forward by the many others involved in the project including Battle-Baptiste, Slocumb, and Steward.

“We knew him as a human and we knew what he wanted out of this out of this initiative,” Walker said. “It’s a moment for us to pause and reflect and ensure that we are moving forward in a way that respects and uplifts the work that he’s done and the work that his work will continue to do in our community.”

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.