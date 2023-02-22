Wellesley to host diversity, equity, and inclusion workshop March 14

It is open to all residents, business people, and town leaders, a statement said.

“Bigger Than Racism: Understanding Racialization and Structural Advantage in Wellesley and Beyond” is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The event is cosponsored by the Wellesley DEI Task Force, Babson College, and the League of Women Voters of Wellesley.

Wellesley will hold a community-wide diversity, equity, and inclusion workshop March 14 to help residents learn how to combat racism.

The session is intended to show how Wellesley can work to “ensure equal opportunity for everyone.”

The discussion will include an explanation of what racialization is, and how it can create structural advantages that lead to sustained inequalities even without the presence of racism, according to the statement.

It also will include how a town can address inequity in a way that supports everyone, the statement said.

To attend the session, sign up at its Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqcOutrzMqEtH0FPUu2tFEFkEmHpwrlt81

The Wellesley DEI Task Force has worked for more than a year on how to incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusion principles into town government, institutions, and the community, the statement said.

“As a result of these efforts, the task force is proposing that Town Meeting adopt an Anti-Racism and Anti-Bias resolution that is both aspirational and practical. It pledges to transform institutions, policies, procedures, and the workforce to reflect and honor diversity,” the statement said.

The resolution includes a request for $100,000 to fund an equity audit to provide a roadmap for the work. Town Meeting is scheduled for March 27 at the Wellesley Middle School auditorium.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.