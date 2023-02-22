Wellesley seeks new fire chief to succeed retired DeLorie

The Wellesley Fire Department includes 53 full-time employees, operates two fire stations, and serves a town of nearly 29,000 residents, according to a separate job posting.

Wellesley’s fire chief is a key member of the town’s leadership team, and serves under its executive director, a statement said. The town’s Select Board makes the appointment for the position.

The town of Wellesley is seeking a new chief to lead its fire department following the retirement of Chief Rick DeLorie last month..

Fire chief candidates must have at least 10 years of experience in career fire service, and a minimum of five years of command and supervisory experience at the level of a shift commander or above, the job posting said.

Candidates must have experience in areas such as budgeting, labor relations in a unionized environment, and managing a fire, EMS, or emergency department.

They also must have a bachelor’s degree and training as a chief fire officer, the job description said. They also should have advanced degrees in fields such as fire science, emergency management, emergency medical services, or homeland security.

“It is also preferred that candidates have completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program,” the job posting said. “Candidates should be credentialed as a Massachusetts Fire Chief or have the ability to become credentialed upon appointment.”

The salary range is between $195,000 and $215,000, depending upon a candidate’s qualifications and experience, according to the job posting.

Applications will be accepted through March 10. A resume and cover letter that is formatted as a PDF file may be sent to recruitment@mrigov.com.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.