Winner of $1.35 billion lottery ticket, sold in Maine, finally comes forward

The winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Maine has come forward after weeks of speculation, officials said.

The person came forward anonymously through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments, according to a statement from Maine State Lottery. The lucky ticket won the jackpot at a Jan. 13 drawing.

The winner opted for a lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes, instead of incremental payments over the 30 next years, the statement said.