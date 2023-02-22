Winner of $1.35 billion lottery ticket, sold in Maine, finally comes forward

The winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket that was sold in Maine has come forward after weeks of speculation, officials said.
The person came forward anonymously through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments, according to a statement from Maine State Lottery. The lucky ticket won the jackpot at a Jan. 13 drawing.
The winner opted for a lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes, instead of incremental payments over the 30 next years, the statement said.
“The winner is thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize,” a representative for the winner said, according to lottery officials.
The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in the small town of Lebanon, Maine, lottery officials said. The owner of the store received a $50,000 payout earlier this month.
“We congratulate the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot and wish them all the best as they consider how to best use their recent winnings,” Lottery Operations Deputy Director Michael Boardman said.
