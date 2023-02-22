With town manager post open, Hull Select Board chair resigns

The chair of the Hull Select Board resigned effective Feb. 9, and left open the possibility of returning in a “new leadership role.”

Jennifer Constable, who has been on the board seven years and is the assistant town manager in Rockland, did not say whether she will apply for the Hull town manager position, which opens in June when longtime Town Manager Philip Lemnios retires.

The Select Board appoints the town manager to oversee daily operations, prepare the annual budget, and advise the board and administer its policies. Before she resigned, Constable had recused herself from discussions involving the board’s plan to fill the position.