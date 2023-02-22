David Cicilline announced he’ll leave Congress in the middle of his term. Here’s why that makes sense.

Just like anyone who feels their current job isn’t working, or gets passed over for a promotion, or receives an offer for a lot more money elsewhere, Cicilline announced on Tuesday that he’ll resign, effective June 1. His new job: CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

Some might ask why Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline decided to resign from Congress just four short months after winning reelection.

Cicilline’s decision to quit Congress in the middle of a term is rare, but it does happen. During the last House session, from 2021-2023, nine of the 435 members resigned for reasons that had nothing to do with death or scandal.

Among them was California Representative Devin Nunes, who quit Congress at the beginning of 2022 to run a media company associated with Donald Trump. Just last month, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse resigned to become president of the University of Florida.

Massachusetts has had its own examples. In 2013, John Kerry left the Senate after 28 years to be President Barack Obama’s Secretary of State. Representative Marty Meehan left his Lowell-based Congressional seat to run the University of Massachusetts system in 2015. (In another midterm departure, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh resigned in 2021 to become President Biden’s Secretary of Labor — and just resigned that job to lead the National Hockey League Players’ Association.)

Congress is a place full of ambition. There are two tracks: Those who want eventually to run for higher office, and those playing the long game of seniority and leadership roles.

Cicilline, who’s in his seventh term in House, was taking the second route. After he cruised to reelection last fall came news of a once-in-a-generation change in the top leadership roles. With Republicans winning narrow control of the House, Nancy Pelosi and other members of the Democratic old guard would stand down.

Among those who rose in the transition was New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who became House Minority Leader. Massachusetts Representative Katherine Clark is now the second ranked House Democrat.

Cicilline went for the number four job, Assistant Leader, and lost.

When he couldn’t move up, Cicilline had every reason to look around and see what else was available. After all, for someone who’s really ambitious, there isn’t a lot in Congress for someone not in the majority and not in leadership.

At the Rhode Island Foundation, he won’t have the grind of going to Washington all the time. He can also focus on having a real world impact at home and, likely, more job security.

What matters for Rhode Island, however, is that by the end of the year, both US House members, including Seth Magaziner, will be freshmen, in the minority, and with a lot less power than the pair holding these seats last year.

Congress has also became a place where not much is expected to happen now that there is divided government. Voters are increasingly wanting “fighters” and “champions” of their base ideology. Cicilline was a fighter in that sense for liberals and especially those who want rein in big tech.

But a good career move is the same for him as it is for anyone else.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.