At site of train derailment, Trump blasts White House response

Trump, wearing his trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap and an overcoat, said the community needs “answers and results,” not excuses. He spoke at a firehouse roughly half a mile from where more than three dozen freight cars — including 11 carrying hazardous materials — came off the tracks near the Pennsylvania state line.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the federal response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as a “betrayal” during a visit to the village where residents and local leaders are increasingly frustrated more than two weeks after the disaster.

“In too many cases, your goodness and perseverance were met with indifference and betrayal,” Trump said. He appeared with Senator JD Vance, an Ohio Republican; Mayor Trent Conaway; and other state and local leaders, giving the visit the look of an official trip.

The former president and other Republicans have intensified criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the Feb. 3 derailment, which led to evacuations and fears of air and water contamination after a controlled burning of toxic chemicals aboard the rail cars. The Biden administration, meanwhile, has blasted Trump and other Republicans for loosening rail safety measures and environmental protections when Republicans were in charge in Washington — though there is no evidence that having them in place now would have prevented what happened in East Palestine.

The trip offered Trump, who is running for the White House in 2024, an opportunity to reprise the role he often held as president, when he surveyed disaster damage and met with impacted residents following tragic events. He said he would donate cleaning supplies along with pallets of what he said was Trump-branded bottled water to residents who remain concerned about the quality of their drinking water.

Trump seized on Biden’s decision to make a surprise visit to Ukraine this week, saying he hoped Biden “got some money left over” for the residents of East Palestine when he returns. Biden, who has yet to come to the Ohio town, was traveling back from Poland on Wednesday after marking the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden White House has defended its response to the derailment, saying officials from the Environmental Protection Agency, National Transportation Safety Board, and other agencies were at the rural site within hours of the derailment. The White House says it has also offered federal assistance and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been coordinating with the state emergency operations center and other partners.

Shortly before Trump arrived in Ohio, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced he would visit Thursday after also facing criticism for not coming earlier. He also has urged Congress to raise the $225,455 limit on railroad safety fines at least tenfold.

Trump daughter and son-in-law subpoenaed by special counsel

Former president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by the special counsel to testify before a federal grand jury about Trump’s efforts to stay in power after he lost the 2020 election and his role in a pro-Trump mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to two people briefed on the matter.

The decision by the special counsel, Jack Smith, to subpoena Ivanka Trump and Kushner underscores how deeply into the former president’s inner circle Smith is reaching, and is the latest sign that no potential high-level witness is off limits.

The disclosure about the subpoena comes two weeks after it was revealed that Smith had subpoenaed former vice president Mike Pence to testify before the grand jury. Pence plans to fight the subpoena, invoking his role as the president of the Senate to argue that it violates the “speech or debate” clause of the Constitution.

It is unclear whether Donald Trump will seek to block his daughter and Kushner from testifying on the grounds of executive privilege, as he has tried with some other witnesses. Both of them served as White House officials in the Trump administration. Donald Trump declined to try to stop them from testifying before the House special committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack and what led to it.

Tester of Montana will seek reelection to Senate

Senator Jon Tester, Democrat of Montana, announced Wednesday that he will seek reelection, bolstering Democratic hopes as the party faces a tough Senate map in 2024.

Tester was elected in 2006 in the Republican-leaning state that former president Donald Trump won handily in both 2016 and 2020.

The GOP primary could pit the state’s two House members, Ryan Zinke and Matthew M. Rosendale, against one another, while the other member of the congressional delegation — Senator Steve Daines — serves as the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, in charge of trying to flip the seat red.

Democrats are defending more seats in 2024, including several in Republican-leaning states such as Ohio, West Virginia, and Montana.

Tech entrepreneur says he will seek GOP nomination

A young, rich, and little-known tech entrepreneur who calls “wokeism” a national threat announced Tuesday night he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination.

Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, announced his candidacy in a five-minute video posted online. In it, Ramaswamy downplayed the importance of tax policies and the science around the coronavirus in favor of liberating what he says are voices that have been unfairly silenced.

Ramaswamy says in the biography on his website that he founded Roivant Sciences in 2014 along with other health care and technology companies. He said he created Strive Asset Management last year to restore “the voices of everyday citizens in the American economy by leading companies to focus on excellence over politics.”

Ramaswamy, who wrote the books “Woke Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam” and “Nation of Victims,” was dubbed “The C.E.O. of Anti-Woke, Inc.” in a recent New Yorker profile.

Earlier this month, Fox News host Tucker Carlson praised Ramaswamy’s criticism of efforts to curb climate change as “one of the smartest observations I’ve heard in, I can’t remember — a long time.”

Trump spent $10m from PAC on lawyers

Former president Donald Trump, who throughout his business career had a reputation for not paying lawyers, spent roughly $10 million from his political action committee on his own legal fees last year, federal election filings show.

The money that went to Trump’s legal bills was part of more than $16 million that Trump’s PAC, Save America, spent for legal-related payments in 2021 and 2022, the filings show.

Some of the $16 million appears to have been for lawyers representing witnesses in investigations related to Trump’s efforts to cling to power. But the majority of it — about $10 million — went to firms directly representing Trump in a string of investigations and lawsuits, including some related to his company, the filings showed.

Some campaign finance experts are raising questions about whether, as a candidate, Trump can continue to use the PAC to pay for his personal legal bills. Those questions are arising as he faces legal challenges on various fronts as well as intense scrutiny by the Justice Department and prosecutors in Georgia and New York.

