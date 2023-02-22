East Boston substation project has broken ground, but fight goes on

As physicians, we know that this project perpetuates health injustices in Massachusetts. Its construction and daily operation would create a heat island and remove an open green space that helps mitigate pollution and climate change. Therefore, it could worsen local air pollution, especially health-damaging particulate matter.

Residents of East Boston strongly disagree with Eversource about needing their “own” substation ( “East Boston needs its own substation,” Opinion, Feb. 13). In a 2022 referendum, 84 percent of Boston residents voted against this project. Why? Because it ignores the health and safety of the local community.

Even more concerning, the high-voltage substation will be built in the middle of a known flood plain, posing a risk for explosion at a site that is near houses, playgrounds, and schools. The community’s request to consider an alternative site has not been given serious consideration.

The flawed approval process for the Eversource substation failed to address the legitimate concerns of the community and recent legislative mandates to prioritize environmental justice when siting infrastructure projects. We can, and should, do better in Massachusetts.

Dr. Brita Lundberg

Newton

Dr. Regina LaRocque

Wellesley

The writers are on the board of Greater Boston Physicians for Social Responsibility.





Eversource is running roughshod over environmental justice concerns

Contrary to what Craig Hallstrom, president of regional electric operations for Eversource, argued in his Feb. 13 op-ed, “East Boston needs its own substation,” the people of East Boston do not want or need a polluting facility in their backyard, and it’s infuriating that he would presume to speak for the community. The 2021 law creating a next-generation road map for Massachusetts climate policy was supposed to prevent environmental justice communities from being steamrolled by energy companies by increasing public participation in decision-making processes and requiring state agencies to consider the cumulative impacts of proposed projects. However, it is now more evident than ever that we need public officials like Governor Maura Healey to be brave and stand up to the deep-pocketed energy companies running roughshod over communities like East Boston.

Hallstrom wrote that Eversource “routinely translated community meeting invitations and project information materials into several languages.” However, Noemy Rodriguez, a Latina resident of Eastie and a community organizer with GreenRoots, has voiced concerns about the proposed substation and the lack of effective multilingual outreach from agencies and stakeholders.

“Communities like East Boston cannot be left behind,” Hallstrom wrote. Massachusetts officials and Eversource must find an equitable and clean way to address increased energy demand.

Paulina Casasola

Boston

The writer is the climate justice organizer at Clean Water Action Massachusetts.





Company is balancing clean energy with the area’s need for reliable power

Re “Objections voiced over East Boston substation” (Metro, Feb. 21): Environmental concerns by some East Boston residents about a substation being built by Eversource overlook a key part of environmental equity. A power system that cannot provide reliable electricity to any particular community, especially for extended periods, is not acceptable. Eversource is balancing responsibilities for reliable power and clean energy, which means more, not less, dependence on electricity. That’s what the substation is all about.

In a recent Globe op-ed, Eversource’s Craig Hallstrom, president of regional electric operations, pointed to the major transition within the electric utility industry as it moves from fossil fuels to solar, wind, and battery backup to power buildings and transportation.

Eversource’s goal is to be carbon neutral by 2030. It already plays a significant role in developing wind, solar, and battery projects. To achieve its goals for 2030 and beyond, it must invest heavily to update its distribution, transmission, and substation infrastructure.

The substation in East Boston is essential for reliability now and well into the future as the city and the region become increasingly dependent on electricity to power buildings, industries, and transportation.

Carl Gustin

Gloucester

The writer is a retired senior vice president of Eversource predecessor NStar.