Mayor Michelle Wu is short on details about planning equity

As a mayoral candidate, Wu ran on the rhetoric of “ racial, economic, and climate justice .” But Landsmark is a living symbol of racial injustice, as captured in a Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph by Stanley Forman for what was then the Boston Herald American. The infamous incident, which led to Forman’s now-iconic photo , happened on April 5, 1976, during a demonstration against court-ordered busing on City Hall Plaza. Landsmark, then 29, was walking across the plaza when he was attacked by a group of protesters, one of whom was wielding an American flag.

Mayor Michelle Wu or Ted Landsmark, one of several Boston Planning and Development Agency board members who challenged the mayor’s plan to dissolve that agency and create a new one in the interest of “resiliency, affordability, and equity,” as Wu put it in a letter to the Boston City Council .

Because of that history and what Landsmark has done since then for Boston, his doubt about a bureaucratic change that supposedly promotes “justice” carries extra weight. That’s what happened at last week’s BPDA board meeting, and the Wu administration seemed unprepared for it.

“Let me be clear, I think everyone on this board agrees with the basic principles of resiliency, affordability, and equity in planning and development. I don’t think there is any one of us who disagrees in principle with those goals,” said Landsmark, as recounted by Scott Van Voorhis in the online newsletter, Contrarian Boston.

But, as Landsmark — the past head of the Boston Architectural College who now leads the Kitty and Michael Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy at Northeastern University — went on to say, “We have the cart before the horse in asking us to engage in planning towards reform without having the evidence and data that indicates specifically what the reforms are.” Those words, wrote Van Voorhis, “were greeted by a stunned silence, forcing BPDA chief Arthur Jemison, there to help shepherd the proposal through, to quickly backtrack and diplomatically talk of ‘improvements’ rather than reforms.”

The vote was ultimately tabled — a major rebuff of Wu’s big idea to transform the planning process into something more equitable by eviscerating it and putting a new entity under mayoral control. It may be the right idea. But, unsurprisingly, the agency that is targeted for evisceration is not thrilled about that. More importantly, Wu has not done enough to sell it to those Boston residents who would supposedly benefit from it. Understanding the need to do that is the difference between a city councilor who could generate headlines by releasing a report calling for the abolishment of the BPDA — which Wu did in 2019 — and a mayor who must now generate enough political support to make it happen.

Much of Wu’s public campaign to date involves disparaging the planning record of her predecessor. In her recent State of the City address, Wu noted that the city planning agency originally known as the Boston Redevelopment Authority has been called the Boston Planning and Development Agency since 2016 (when Marty Walsh was mayor), “but the focus on building buildings rather than community has held back the talent of its staff and deepened disparities in our city.”

The growth generated by Boston’s building boom “wasn’t harnessed for the benefits of all our communities,” she declared, and “not planning for affordability and transit meant that housing prices soared and traffic snarled.” At last week’s meeting, the BPDA board, which is basically the instrument of the development policies decried by Wu, rightly sought more details about how the mayor’s plan would change things.

In her State of the City address, Wu also looped back to what she defined as the original purpose of the BRA: “to clear the way for new development, even if that meant displacing tens of thousands of working class, immigrant, and Black and brown residents.” With that, she chiefly referenced the razing of the West End to make way for the Charles River Park housing complex, a travesty that occurred in the 1950s with the blessing of Boston’s political establishment and the the late developer, Jerome L. Rappaport.

In its wholesale destruction of a working-class neighborhood, it is indeed an example of urban renewal at its worst. But it happened a long time ago — so long ago that when he died in 2021, Rappaport was remembered mostly for the philanthropy he embraced afterward. In fact, at the time of his death, Wu praised Rappaport’s “commitment to public service.” That suggests Wu needs to update her examples of inequities that she believes are currently the product of the city’s current planning agency.

Landsmark is right. Wu also needs to better explain how the bureaucratic change she champions will make Boston a more equitable place for all.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.