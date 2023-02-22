Mayor Wu stood in the way of an elected School Committee. It was the right thing to do.

She has long voiced skepticism, though, about one of the most insistent proposals on the Boston left — replacing a School Committee appointed by the mayor with one elected by voters.

She’s pressed for free public transit and called for the return of rent control.

Michelle Wu ran as a progressive. And as mayor, she’s acted like one.

And last week, she took action, vetoing a City Council measure that would have advanced the idea (the state Legislature would have to give final approval).

That made for some uncomfortable conversations with progressive allies, no doubt. And it may have hurt the mayor with the broader electorate, too.

After all, Boston voters overwhelmingly approved a nonbinding referendum in 2021 to turn the school board into an elected body.

But Wu did the right thing.

And now, with supporters of an elected committee suggesting they may pursue a binding referendum, the voters could be tasked with pushing back on an ill-considered idea.

It may not be a natural fit; school board elections have a certain democratic appeal. But if voters study the matter, they’ll realize that elections open up public education to all sorts of political meddling.

The recent controversies over COVID-19 and critical race theory make that clear. And Boston had its own problems with grandstanding and dysfunction when the city’s School Committee was an elected body decades ago.

The switch to an appointed panel in 1992 didn’t solve all of the Boston Public Schools’ governance problems.

But it did bring a modicum of stability. For the past 30-plus years, ultimate authority for public education has rested with a series of long-serving mayors. And the voters have had the ability to oust any of them for failing to do enough to improve the schools.

Proponents of an elected School Committee say it would mean even greater accountability.

But with more than a dozen elected officials in charge of a system as complex as the Boston Public Schools — the City Council proposal would expand the school board from the current seven to 13 members — voters would have a hard time figuring out where to place the blame or affix the ribbon.

And this is no time for muddled responsibility.

On the heels of a state report identifying “entrenched dysfunction” in the Boston Public Schools, a new and well-regarded superintendent, Mary Skipper, is moving to implement a sweeping program of reforms in everything from transportation to services for English language learners.

And the mayor and her School Committee must ensure the work gets done, as Wu suggested in a letter to the City Council explaining her veto.

“Respectfully,” she wrote, “I cannot support legislative changes that would compromise our ability to stabilize and support the Boston Public Schools during this critical period.”

Wu has suggested, in the past, that she would be open to governance changes.

When she was campaigning for mayor, she supported a hybrid, partially elected School Committee. But she has put even that idea aside for now. And she would be wise to leave it there.

In her letter to the council, Wu wrote that she is “confident that BPS is on the cusp of the kind of transformative change that our students, families, and educators have been demanding for decades.”

A strong hand is the best chance for the kind of transformative change the mayor is promising.

And if it doesn’t come, Boston voters should have a clear sense of whom to blame.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.