Prongs in argument against public housing prompt a cry of ‘ouch’

Re “Should Massachusetts significantly expand construction of public housing?” (The Argument, Globe Local, Feb. 12): Of all the arguments against public housing raised by Howard Husock in his opposing view, the two worst are that public housing limits tenants’ opportunities for homeownership and that government cannot manage real estate properly.

Regarding homeownership, we are talking about a target population whose net worth is often measured in the hundreds of dollars. For those in this situation, the concept of homeownership is a cruel hoax, one that at its worst invites victimization by predatory lenders. Yet for some people, years of paying low rents in public housing can allow the accumulation of assets that will actually and realistically foster legitimate homeownership.