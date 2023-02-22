Fifth-ranked Lynn English boys’ basketball rebounds from its first loss of season to defeat No. 10 St. Mary’s

On Wednesday night, Lynn English answered the bell. The Bulldogs (19-1) held on for a 71-68 win over 10th-ranked St. Mary’s (15-7) behind Warren Keel Jr.’s 32-point, 5-assist, 8-steal effort.

How would the Bulldogs, who had pummeled foes all season long, respond to the loss with tough opponents looming?

After the fifth-ranked Lynn English boys’ basketball team lost its first game of the season to Malden Catholic last Saturday, coach Alvin Abreu challenged his team.

“I’m very proud of how we responded,” Abreu said. “Of course we have some things to clean up, but I’m very proud of our guys overall.”

Lynn English opened up a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter, and maintained a double-digit advantage into the second half, but St. Mary’s made a late run in the fourth quarter and threatened to tie it late. The Bulldogs survived, in large part due to Keel Jr.’s clutch free throw shooting down the stretch.

Carmelo Buese added 15 points for Lynn English, which held St. Mary’s standout David Brown to 13 points.

On Monday, Lynn English also rattled off a 66-61 win over Springfield Central, a top team in Western Massachusetts.

“It’s been a roller coaster week, but I would call it a growing week for our program, for our kids,” Abreu said. “This is the game that you want to have going into the state tournament.”