Boston College stuns No. 6 Virginia in men’s college basketball

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points, Jaeden Zackery had all 12 of his points in the second half, and Boston College held No. 6 Virginia to a season-low 32 percent from the field to beat the Cavaliers, 63-48, Wednesday night.

The Eagles have beaten three ranked teams this season. With BC (14-15, 8-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) only adding to its lead in the final minutes, the raucous Conte Forum crowd gathered along the perimeter of the court, ready to rush it at the final buzzer.

Jayden Gardner scored 16 points for Virginia (21-5, 13-4), which fell into a second-place tie with Pittsburgh in the ACC standings, a half-game behind Miami. The Cavaliers, who had been as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25, had won four in a row and 11 of their previous 12 games.