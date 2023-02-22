Canada completes Rivalry Series comeback by blanking US in women’s hockey showdown

Turnbull scored on a power play with 9:34 left in the second to chase US goalie Nicole Hensley, then quickly beat Maddie Rooney to make it 4-0.

LAVAL, Quebec — Blayre Turnbull scored twice in a 32-second span midway through the second period and Canada overcame a three-game deficit to win the Rivalry Series, beating the United States, 5-0, in Game 7 on Wednesday night in the women’s hockey showdown.

Ella Shelton opened the scoring with 2:58 left in the first period, and Marie-Philip Poulin made it 2-0 at 3:41 of the second. After Turnbull's goals, Victoria Bach scored on a backhander on a breakaway for a five-goal lead with 7:26 to go in the second.

Canada tied the series — which began Nov. 15 in Kelowna, British Columbia — with a 5-1 victory Monday night in Trois-Rivieres.

The US won the opener, 4-3, in a shootout, then took the second game, 2-1, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Nov. 17, and the third, 4-2, in Seattle Nov. 20. Canada rallied with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 in Henderson, Nev., Dec. 15 and a 3-2 overtime win in Los Angeles Dec. 19.