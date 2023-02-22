Charlestown survives OT thriller vs. Latin Academy, earns date with Burke in boys’ City League tournament final

In the extra frame, Osman Aden (19 points) and Rafael Ortega each hit 3-pointers to put the Dragons (13-7) ahead, but Crawford-Williams (11 points, 5 rebounds) responded with a key bucket and Jaylen Hunter-Coleman (22 points) was fouled on a 3-point jump shot at the buzzer.

The Townies (18-3) took control of a close game with a 16-2 run in the third and fourth quarter, opening a 52-44 lead. But an experienced Latin squad that had been to consecutive City League finals, clawed back to tie the game, 55-55, in the final seconds, and senior captain Brennan Shapiro (19 points) denied a last-second lob attempt to Jaylin Crawford-Williams with 0.3 seconds left in regulation.

Charlestown survived a thrilling battle at Madison Park in the Boston City League semifinals Wednesday, emerging with a 68-65 overtime win over Latin Academy following some late drama.

Hunter-Coleman nailed all three free throws to seal it, setting up a date with defending league champion Burke in the tournament final Thursday at 2 p.m.

“This is one of the best games I’ve ever been part of in the tournament,” said Charlestown coach Hugh Coleman, who won three City League titles with Brighton last decade. “[Latin Academy coach] Dan Bunker is a phenomenal coach and his kids played so hard. Nothing but respect for him and the players in his program. Our guys managed to make enough plays to get the win.”

Burke 57, TechBoston 52 — In the first semifinal, defending champion Burke (15-4) grabbed an early lead and used an up-tempo approach to create a string of transition buckets, holding off TechBoston for the victory.

Sophomore guards Jaeden Roberts (23 points) and Jasaad Fenton (11 points, 5 assists) led the Bulldogs offense with Jaeshawn Rogers (6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) and Matt Drayton (12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks) providing key defensive contributions for Burke.

“[The Bears] are so dangerous offensively that we really just tried to get stops first,” said Burke coach Sean Ryan. “I thought we did that, and one of the best things we can do is run off of stops.”

Hassan Jenkins tallied a team-high 23 points for the Bears (13-8), surpassing 1,000 career points in the process.