Coming off the NBA All-Star break, the Celtics have no excuse not to reach their goal of a championship

That means the Celtics will enter this treacherous stretch of their schedule healthy, and with three back-to-back sets in the final 23 games, Williams and Horford should be available for 20 of those games.

The only player listed was forward Danilo Gallinari, who has not played this season because of a torn left ACL. The report did not include Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams, Marcus Smart or Al Horford.

Some relief for Celtics fans came Wednesday when the team released a nearly clean injury report prior to Thursday night’s game against the Pacers in Indianapolis to begin the final stretch of the season.

Advertisement

Health is the Celtics’ No. 1 priority leading up to the playoffs. Brown is coming back from a fractured cheekbone but showed he’s comfortable playing with his mask by scoring 35 points in the All-Star Game. Williams got a week to rest his sprained ankle, as did Smart. Horford got a week to rest his 36-year-old body.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

So, there are no excuses. The schedule is challenging with the 76ers, two games against the Knicks, and the Cavaliers in the next seven games.

“I think historically, or at least since I’ve been in the league, the team that has kind of clicked in this last stretch, has kind of peaked and played their best of the season going into the playoffs, usually is the team that wins it all,” Jayson Tatum said at All-Star Weekend. “So, this stretch is important. You want to be as healthy as possible going into the playoffs. You want to be playing your best basketball, individually and as a group. So, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Joe Mazzulla, who will coach his first game Thursday as the Celtics’ permanent coach, is not concerned about Tatum’s workload (he’s second in the league in minutes, and Brown is 18th). Mazzulla is more focused on the increased significance of games, with 13 of the 15 teams in the Eastern Conference in legitimate playoff contention.

Advertisement

“Our environment will change, so we have to make sure that we don’t,” Mazzulla said. “The stakes are going to change, the attention, scrutiny. All that’s going to change, and I think it’s important to know that. We have a long way to go.”

The Celtics’ responsibility in the last 23 games is fighting off the hard-charging Bucks and trying to keep their roster intact. Home-court advantage is critical because the Bucks are tied for the second-best home record in the NBA (Denver is first), and the Celtics would much rather play a Game 7 at TD Garden than Fiserv Forum.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens also has until March 1 to make a decision on filling the final available roster spot. The club was seeking a backup center before the trade deadline and acquired Mike Muscala from Oklahoma City, and he has worked out nicely.

There also was interest in sharp shooter Danny Green, who was waived by the Rockets, but he signed with the Cavaliers. The Wizards waived swingman Will Barton on Wednesday, and he could provide quick scoring off the bench, although Barton likely would not have a major impact on the direction of the team.

The consensus coming out of All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City was the Celtics have the deepest team in the NBA. The recent emergence of Sam Hauser, as well as the inspired play of Derrick White, have bolstered the bench. Smart’s return from an 11-game absence stabilized the backcourt, while Williams played just 13 minutes over the two games prior to the All-Star break and should be well rested.

Advertisement

The Celtics simply have to continue to play like the best team in the NBA. The pain from losing in the Finals after having such a stellar finish to the regular season should have provided lessons about depth — which has improved from last season — and poise as the games become more meaningful.

“This year I think we have a little bit more experience, so I think that will carry over into the Finals,” Brown said. “We have some big additions between Malcolm Brogdon, Blake Griffin. That’s been great for our locker room. Overall, I think experience is the best teacher, so hopefully we learn from our mistakes.”

That added depth should be used to allow Tatum and Brown to get some fourth-quarter breathers. And it would be astute of Stevens to use that final roster spot, even if the individual may not play considerable minutes. There’s nothing wrong with having another capable NBA player on the roster, especially if he adds to the team chemistry and understand that minutes won’t be plentiful.

But the assignment is clear for the Celtics. They have 23 games to edge the Bucks, 76ers, and perhaps the Cavaliers for the No. 1 seed. The eight-day All-Star respite was much needed, and the players have every reason to come back energized to chase their ultimate goal. There are no excuses for falling short.

Advertisement

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.