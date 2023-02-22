Eighth-ranked Mansfield boys’ basketball ramps up defensive pressure to hand No. 4 Archbishop Williams its first loss

Mansfield used its size, physicality, and team defense to hold Archies to a season-low in points, earning a wire-to-wire 60-46 win over the previously undefeated Bishops in the championship game of the Men’s Roundball Tournament.

The Hornets accomplished the task in a big way.

MANSFIELD — The top priority for the Mansfield boys’ basketball team Wednesday was finding a way to slow down an explosive Archbishop Williams offense.

“I’ve watched Archies play and they’ll score 90 points and not even blink an eye,” said Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan. “Our big key was limiting their transition opportunities, which I thought we did. We wanted to make them grind through possessions and I thought we did that.”

Eighth-ranked Mansfield (20-2) recorded 18 steals, seven blocks, and flustered the Bishops in the half court behind the size and athleticism of 6-foot-5 Chris Hill and 6-foot-4 wing Trevor Foley.

“They turned us over, we didn’t keep our poise, and those turnovers really killed us,” said Archbishop Williams coach Brian Holden, whose team entered averaging 80 points per game. “They did a great job getting out and running.”

Hill, the tournament MVP after a 14-point, 10-rebound performance, said the Hornets executed ball pressure and team defense to perfection, which stymied Archies’ quick guards from entering the paint.

“We knew defense needed to be a big part of it,” said Hill. “I thought we helped each other out really well. We’re feeling really good and giving them that first loss is huge.”

Mansfield took control in the second quarter when Edmund McCoy (14 points) ripped off nine points in three minutes for a 21-10 lead. The Hornets led 30-21 at halftime before the fourth-ranked Bishops (19-1) cut the deficit to five in the second half on two separate occasions.

But Hill and Foley (16 points, 6 rebounds) responded with buckets and Mansfield regained a double-digit lead for the entire fourth quarter. Josh Campbell led Archies with 23 points.

Mansfield enters the Division 2 state tournament as the second seed behind Malden Catholic, with Vaughan believing Wednesday’s win will serve as a confidence booster.

Archies, the last remaining unbeaten in Eastern Mass., is still the likely top seed in Division 3 and Holden hopes the defeat will help his team learn as it aims for a state title.

“I thought this was great preparation for us,” said Holden. “We have to learn from the loss and now address our flaws before the tournament starts.”